Jac Caglianone, a pitcher and first baseman, was a finalist for the Dick Howser Award, Golden Spikes Trophy and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year as he led the Florida Gators to a national runners-up finish.

Caglianone, a sophomore, was born on Feb. 9, 2003, and grew up in Tampa, Florida, where he attended Henry B. Plant High School.

Jac Caglianone led the nation with 33 home runs while hitting .323 with 90 RBIs and 74 runs this season. He was also 7-4 in 18 appearances, all starts, with 87 strikeouts and 55 walks in 74.2 innings. His Monday start was a disaster, however, as he walked three and hit two batters while giving up six runs as LSU won the national championship with an 18-4 win.

Jeff and Johanne Caglianone are his parents.

Jac Caglianone’s father, Jeff Caglianone, is working as a successful entrepreneur in the hospitality industry. He played collegiate baseball at Stetson.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Jeff has supported his children’s work ethic and dedication to family values, being a major source of inspiration and guidance.

Johanne's background in education and social work also influenced Jac Caglianone.

Johanne Caglianone @JoCags73 Jac Caglianone @jac_caglianone I am extremely excited and proud to say that I will be attending the University of Florida to further my Academic and Athletic career. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches and friends for supporting me and helping reach my goal to play college baseball. Go Gators! I am extremely excited and proud to say that I will be attending the University of Florida to further my Academic and Athletic career. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches and friends for supporting me and helping reach my goal to play college baseball. Go Gators! 🐊🐊 https://t.co/ySSCFIsW55 So proud of my son, Jac!! We have a Gator in the house! c/o 2021 twitter.com/jac_caglianone… So proud of my son, Jac!! We have a Gator in the house! c/o 2021 twitter.com/jac_caglianone…

With the support of his parents, Jac Caglianone has been able to cultivate his creative talents and pursue his passions.

