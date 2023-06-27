Jac Caglianone, a pitcher and first baseman, was a finalist for the Dick Howser Award, Golden Spikes Trophy and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year as he led the Florida Gators to a national runners-up finish.
Caglianone, a sophomore, was born on Feb. 9, 2003, and grew up in Tampa, Florida, where he attended Henry B. Plant High School.
Jac Caglianone led the nation with 33 home runs while hitting .323 with 90 RBIs and 74 runs this season. He was also 7-4 in 18 appearances, all starts, with 87 strikeouts and 55 walks in 74.2 innings. His Monday start was a disaster, however, as he walked three and hit two batters while giving up six runs as LSU won the national championship with an 18-4 win.
Jeff and Johanne Caglianone are his parents.
Jac Caglianone’s father, Jeff Caglianone, is working as a successful entrepreneur in the hospitality industry. He played collegiate baseball at Stetson.
Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Jeff has supported his children’s work ethic and dedication to family values, being a major source of inspiration and guidance.
Johanne's background in education and social work also influenced Jac Caglianone.
With the support of his parents, Jac Caglianone has been able to cultivate his creative talents and pursue his passions.