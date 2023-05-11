Who are Kenley Jansen's parents and what is their nationality? A glimpse into the personal life and family heritage of Boston Red Sox closer

Veteran pitcher Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox has placed himself among the elite group of just seven players in the history of the MLB by recording his 400th career save in the team's 5-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Jansen hails from Curaçao and was born to Isidor and Bernadette Jansen. He has two brothers, Ardley and Verney. When Kenley was 12 years old, his father suffered a stroke, ending his career in construction. His mother was a traveling salesperson.

Kenley is of both African and Curacaoan origin and is a Curacaoan national.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2016, Kenley wed Gianni Jansen, a native of Curaçao.

The first of Kenley's four children, Natalia Hannah Jansen, was born on March 16, 2013. Kaden Isaiah Jansen was the second, born on August 16, 2015, and Kyrian Jeremiah Jansen was the third, born on August 22, 2018. On September 12, 2021, Key'Gia Keziah Jansen was also born.

Kenley Jansen's baseball career

The LA Dodgers signed Kenley Jansen as an undrafted free agency catcher on November 17, 2004. He served as the Netherlands team's starting catcher at the 2009 World Baseball Classic. On November 19, 2009, Jansen was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Kenley was promoted to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts on May 15, 2010, and was chosen to play in the Southern League All-Star Game.

Jansen was given a promotion to the Dodgers in 2010. By agreeing to a one-year, $4.3 million contract in 2013, and a one-year, $7.425 million contract in 2015, Jansen avoided arbitration on both occasions. The Dodgers announced Jansen's re-signing to a five-year, $80 million deal in 2017.

On March 18, 2022, Jansen agreed to a $16 million one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

"Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN." - jeffpassan

He agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox on December 13, 2022. With the Red Sox 23-16 this season, fans have cause for optimism of a successful campaign.

Poll : 0 votes