After finishing last in the American League East, the Boston Red Sox are not sitting idly by. They didn't enjoy finishing below their competitors, especially after making it to the ALCS the year before. They face a lot of questions about their future, but are intent on improving the roster now regardless.

They've agreed to a contract with former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, a three-time All-Star with 391 career saves. The Red Sox' pitching as a whole struggled last year, especially in the bullpen.

The entire pen was shaky and they didn't have a go-to closer like many teams do. This year, one of the first things they've done in free agency is address that glaring hole with the Kenley Jansen contract.

MLB fans are split on what this means. Some consider it a great move for the Red Sox, while others aren't sure he can be a reliable closer at this stage of his career.

Alex @alexwinn16 @CubsMakeMeSad @JeffPassan Getting a closer, something we haven’t had since Craig Kimbrel @CubsMakeMeSad @JeffPassan Getting a closer, something we haven’t had since Craig Kimbrel

ozzie albies laughing @Masonphill7 @JeffPassan Braves fans realizing the RedSox will have 2x more heart attacks this year @JeffPassan Braves fans realizing the RedSox will have 2x more heart attacks this year https://t.co/NteeA7ygVV

Matt @SportsFanMatt25 @JeffPassan LOL can’t wait to watch Judge walk-off multiple times against Jansen this year hahahaha. Common Red Sox L @JeffPassan LOL can’t wait to watch Judge walk-off multiple times against Jansen this year hahahaha. Common Red Sox L

Jackson Valente @jacksonvalente8 @JeffPassan I’ll take it. Team was desperate for a closer and Jansen has the potential for a similar resurgence that Wacha had last season. Bring back Bogey, 1990 Colo, Eovaldi and Wacha and let’s get to work @JeffPassan I’ll take it. Team was desperate for a closer and Jansen has the potential for a similar resurgence that Wacha had last season. Bring back Bogey, 1990 Colo, Eovaldi and Wacha and let’s get to work

Zach @zachzeaman @JeffPassan Padres offered him 2 years 40 million btw @JeffPassan Padres offered him 2 years 40 million btw

Jansen enters a bullpen that was in disarray and hopes to bring stability and return the team to its former glory.

What's next for the Red Sox after Kenley Jansen contract?

After signing Jansen, it's clear that Boston isn't happy with a last place finish and feel that they can compete next season. However, this move is only one of many that might be on the way.

They have to decide next what to do about Xander Bogaerts. If they spend on him, it might influence their ability to extend franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers when he is eligible, which is very soon.

If they let him walk, how will they align the infield? Trevor Story can move to shortstop, but that leaves a hole at second base- a hole that's been present for a while.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels

If they want to win, they'll need to spend money, but it's not as simple as that, especially at this critical juncture of the franchise.

Jansen represents the idea that they don't want to be as bad as they were last season, but do they want to spend enough money to be as good as they were the season before?

Poll : 0 votes