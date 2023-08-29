Who was the last Astros player to hit for the cycle? Revisiting illustrious list after $160,000,000 Jose Altuve's record-setting night 

Jose Altuve, the second baseman for the Houston Astros, recorded the team's first cycle since 2013, as they annihilated the Boston Red Sox on Monday night (box score).

"Jose Altuve homers to complete the cycle! The first @Astros cycle since 2013," MLB tweeted.

Altuve accomplished this via double-scoring in the third inning, single-scoring in the fifth, doubling in the sixth, and finally home-scoring in the eighth. Yordan Alvarez and Altuve each had four runs scored in their respective innings for the Astros.

The 13-year veteran went 4-for-6 with four RBI and four runs in Houston's 13-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox to record his first career cycle hit. In the eighth inning, Altuve hit a two-run home run to finish his cycle and give the Astros a 13-4 advantage.

"Jose Altuve hit for the 9th cycle in Astros history and first since Brandon Barnes in 2013. He is the 6th visiting player to hit for the cycle at Fenway Park, and the first since Bengie Molina in 2010," ESPN Stats & Info tweeted.

By the time Monday came around, Altuve, 33, had played 61 games and was batting .314/.409/.500 (149 OPS+), with nine home runs, 30 RBI, and 13 stolen bases (on 15 tries). Altuve missed the start of the season because he was rehabilitating from a broken thumb he had sustained during the World Baseball Classic in the spring.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve's Net Worth

In 2023, Jose Altuve's net worth is anticipated to be about $60 million.

In 2018, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros agreed to a contract deal for $163.5 million over five years. A signing bonus of $21 million had been given to him, and his average yearly worth was $30.5 million. Altuve's yearly compensation is $26 million, and he will continue to collect that sum through the end of his Astros deal in 2024.

"Jose Altuve has given the Astros about $200 million in production value in his career, while playing under team-friendly contract terms. Even if he didn't get another hit through the five years of his $151 million extension, they'd still do well in overall value," Buster Olney wrote.

Altuve signed a $12.5 million contract with the Astros in 2014, which included a $750,000 signing bonus. His annual compensation was $3,125,000 on average. Altuve had a salary from Astros of $505,700 in 2013. The club paid him $483,000 in 2012. The Astros gave him $414,000 in 2011. Altuve received $15,000 from the Astros in 2008 as part of his first-ever contract.