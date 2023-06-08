Who is Matt Carpenter's father, Rick Carpenter? Cardinals star's dad enjoys coaching legend status

Matt Carpenter, an infielder with the San Diego Padres, is the son of Rick Carpenter, a national award-winning athlete.

Rick and Tammie Carpenter's son Matt was born in Galveston, Texas, on November 26, 1985.

After playing baseball for a college, Rick Carpenter served as a coach. Prior to going on to Fort Bend Lawrence E. Elkins High School and Fort Bend Dulles High School, Rick Carpenter worked as a teacher and coach at La Marque High School.

Rick coached at E. Elkins High School for 15 years. The school baseball team won a lot of championships, including nine district, six regional, three state, and one national titles. James Loney, Kip Wells, and Chad Huffman are three additional major league players he also coached.

Carpenter, who worked as a coach at Fort Bend Elkins moved to Prosper High School in 2007.

Prosper HS Baseball @ThePHSBaseball Congratulations to Coach Carpenter on moving up to #4 overall in wins with getting #866 this weekend. Prosper Eagle Baseball is beyond proud of you and appreciate all you do for the boys! #EaglePride Congratulations to Coach Carpenter on moving up to #4 overall in wins with getting #866 this weekend. Prosper Eagle Baseball is beyond proud of you and appreciate all you do for the boys! #EaglePride

In June 2019, Rick announced his retirement after 40 years as a coach, with 37 of those spent at the high school level. With a career record of 883-311-8, Carpenter departed as one of the most successful coaches in state history. He won four state titles (Elkins High School in 1995, 2002, and 2003 and Prosper in 2015).

Matt Carpenter @MattCarp13 Congrats to my Dad @RickCarpenter14 on his retirement.40 years in coaching 37 as a teacher and head high school baseball coach in Texas! 883 wins 4 state titles and 1 national title,member of THSBCA hall of fame..but more importantly the impact he had on the lives of many kids. Congrats to my Dad @RickCarpenter14 on his retirement.40 years in coaching 37 as a teacher and head high school baseball coach in Texas! 883 wins 4 state titles and 1 national title,member of THSBCA hall of fame..but more importantly the impact he had on the lives of many kids.

Matt Carpenter's family

Matt has previously played for the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball. He is a left-handed hitter and a right-handed thrower who is 6-feet-3 inches (1.91 m) tall and weighs 205 pounds (93 kg).

In the year 2011, infielder Matt Carpenter married MacKenzie Carpenter. Texas A&M student MacKenzie received her diploma in December 2010. She taught physical education and coached Volleyball at Fort Settlement Middle School after finishing her degree.

Matt Carpenter and MacKenzie welcomed their daughter, Kinly Ray Carpender on May 25, 2016. On November 7, 2017, Kannon Lee Carpenter, their son, was born.

