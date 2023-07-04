Who is Michael Lorenzen's wife, Cassi Lorenzen? A glimpse into personal life of Tigers pitcher

Michael Lorenzen, a starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, has been selected to participate in the 2023 All-Star Game, which will be held on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Michael Lorenzen was born on January 4, 1992, as the youngest of four children to Clif Lorenzen and Cheryl Lorenzen. He is married to Cassi Lorenzen.

Cassi Lorenzen graduated with a nursing degree from San Diego State University and was a former volleyball player at Foothill High School.

Michael Lorenzen's baseball career

Lorenzen, who was listed as the #52 prospect by Baseball America, was thought to be one of the top prospects available for the 2013 Major League Baseball draft.

The Cincinnati Reds chose him with the 38th choice in the draft. As a non-roster invitee in 2014, the Reds extended a spring training invitation to Lorenzen. He joined the Louisville Bats to begin the 2015 season. Starting on April 29, the Reds promoted Lorenzen to the major leagues.

On April 29, 2015, Lorenzen faced the Milwaukee Brewers and pitched five innings in his major league debut. Lorenzen agreed to a $6.75 million one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels on November 30, 2021. On May 1, 2022, Lorenzen faced the Chicago White Sox in his longest career start.

Lorenzen committed to a $8.5 million one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers on December 20, 2022.

