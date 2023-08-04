Who is Miguel Rojas' wife, Mariana Rojas? A glimpse into the personal life of Dodgers IF

On Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics, Miguel Rojas hit his first home run since joining the Dodgers, but he was still dissatisfied with his current offensive production. When Rojas returned to the dugout after hitting his first home run of the year, he rightly danced enthusiastically.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' infielder Miguel Rojas, a Venezuelan, made his Major League Baseball debut with the team in 2014. He is married to Mariana Rojas. Mariana and Miguel Rojas have avoided making their wedding date public. Aaron Elias, a son, and Amber Lucia, a daughter, are Miguel and Mariana's two lucky kids.

There isn't a lot of publicly accessible information on Miguel and Mariana Rojas. Their private lives have remained a secret. On social media, the pair avoids disclosing any personal information.

Miguel Rojas's baseball career

In 2006, the Cincinnati Reds organization signed Rojas as an amateur free agent. He played in their minor league system until 2012. When Rojas was a free agent following the 2012 campaign, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.He was sent to the AAA Albuquerque Isotopes by the Dodgers to begin 2014, where he hit.302 in 51 games.

On June 6, 2014, the Dodgers initially elevated Rojas to the major leagues. Rojas was traded by the Dodgers on December 10, 2014. Rojas participated in 132 games in 2021, racking up 131 hits, 48 RBIs, 13 base steals, and a career-high 37 walks. The Marlins extended Rojas' contract by two years and $10 million on October 28, 2021.

Rojas was dealt back to the Dodgers on January 11, 2023.Rojas' contract extension with the Dodgers, which would have paid him $5 million for 2024 and featured a $5 million club option for 2025, was revealed on February 4.