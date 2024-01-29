Who is Patrick Mahomes Sr.? Personal life and MLB career of 2-time NFL Super Bowl champion's father explored

Patrick Mahomes is a household name, and athletic ability runs in the family as his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a pitcher in the major leagues. With Mahomes Jr. leading the Kansas City Chiefs into another Super Bowl, this is an exciting time for the Mahomes family.

Mahomes Sr. has been in a few headlines recently after being quoted saying "I hope not" in relation to sharing a suite with Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce. After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, he told radio host Steve Walls that he was smoking a "Special Blend, Lamar Jackson" cigar he "had shipped in from Cuba just for this occasion."

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was born in 1970 and grew up in Lindale, Texas. He excelled in high school at baseball, football and basketball. He chose to play baseball at the University of Arkansas and was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB draft.

Debuting in the MLB in 1992, Mahomes spent 11 years in the majors, playing for six teams. Apart from the Twins, he also played for the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mahomes also played for the Yokohama BayStars in Japan.

In 308 MLB regular-season appearances, Mahomes made 63 starts and had a 42-39 record to go along with a 5.47 ERA and 452 strikeouts in 709 innings. In batting, Mahomes had 43 at-bats, recording 11 hits and four RBIs at a 0.256 batting average. He's estimated to have earned just under $3 million.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. married Randi Martin in 1998 and have two sons, Patrick and Jackson Mahomes. They divorced in 2006 but see each other often at the Chiefs' games. Mahomes is also a father to Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker.

Mahomes and Martin are also grandparents, as the Chiefs QB and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have two young children, a two-year-old daughter, Sterling, and a son, Bronze, born in Nov. 2022.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. helped his son choose football over baseball

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar nearly became a baseball player and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" back in 2019, Patrick Mahomes Jr. spoke about his father's influence on him and how he had originally wanted him to follow in his baseball footsteps:

"My dad and mom, neither one were disappointed. They always told me, whatever I do, just be the best you can, and do the best you can at it. And so whenever I was choosing football and baseball, which one I was going with, they told me to make my decision and run with it.

"When I was younger, my dad wanted me to be a baseball player for sure. But as I got older, I knew he felt how much I love football and how much I wanted to follow that dream."

While Tigers fans might be wondering what could have been, it's fair to say that Patrick Mahomes Jr. might not have been as prolific in the MLB as he's in the NFL.

