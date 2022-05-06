Who has the most strikeouts in Los Angeles Dodgers History?

A stroll through the Los Angeles Dodgers all-time highlights uncovered some of the most elite strikeout arms in MLB history. In the legendary company of Hall of Famers Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax, and Don Sutton, a fourth name now enters the discussion: Clayton Kershaw. The southpaw's historic feat shown below is worth several looks, with his usual strike zone precision on full display.

On a wicked 0-2 slider that burrowed low and inside to the off-balance swing-through of Tigers hitter Spencer Torkelson, Clayton Kershaw became the Los Angeles Dodgers all-time strikeouts leader. On April 29, 2022, with his historic 2,697th career strikeout, he surpassed Don Sutton to achieve strikeout supremacy and permanently etch his mark in Los Angeles Dodgers history. His lifetime marks feature an eye-opening 2.49 career ERA, 2,700 strikeouts in 2,477 Innings pitched, and 188 career wins. Bearing the title of Greatest Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher of All Time is quite a feat, considering Sandy Koufax was expected to hold that reign.

What's even more impressive is that he has achieved all this at the ripe age of 33. If Kershaw remains healthy and maintains his second-to-none pitch effectiveness and command, he could easily reach far beyond the 3,000 strikeout marker. Let's take an in-depth look at a couple main keys that made the future Hall of Famer the most unhittable pitcher in Dodgers history.

How Clayton Kershaw became the Greatest Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher of All Time

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers.

For a pitcher to remain dominant for so long, multiple skill factors come into play simultaneously. These coupled factors have to be embedded into a pitcher's routine game-in and game-out to post consistent numbers.

Consistent delivery

Clayton Kershaw pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres.

Though his herky-jerky pitching motion is not the ideal delivery you would teach a young pitcher to emulate, much of his consistency is due in large part to his deceptive delivery. The mirror-image motion in his delivery from the beginning of his career to the current day, as demonstrated below, has helped him sustain his success.

All American Prospects @aaprospectss Throwback: Clayton Kershaw’s first strikeout in his rookie year as a Dodger. Throwback: Clayton Kershaw’s first strikeout in his rookie year as a Dodger. https://t.co/xu60fvlwCg

"Throwback: Clayton Kershaw's first strikeout in his rookie year as a Dodger." - @ All American Prospects

Compare the fastball in his rookie season to the burrowing changeup in his record-setting strikeout pitch below, and you see no discrepancies in his delivery or release point.

"Strikeout No. 2,697 for Clayton Kershaw. Franchise Record" - @ The Athletic

From the windup to his overhand delivery, every pitch remains true to form. It is an overlooked trait that makes a world of difference and is not easy to replicate consistently, especially as your arm ages. The hitter gets his indication of what's coming based on the pitcher's release point. The pitcher's release point also determines how fluid his delivery to the plate is. Any fluctuation in delivery or release points give the hitter a split-second head start on what pitch is coming. With Kershaw, whether it's a slider, changeup, two-seam, or four-seam fastball, the motion and release points remain the same. You never know what's coming. His direct over-the-top delivery adds further deceptive qualities to the Los Angeles Dodgers legend. Even if you're fortunate enough to know what's coming, the movement on his pitches still has the ability to blow right by you.

Precision corner pitching

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

The most vital ability that can't be taught is what Kershaw implements with utter ease in the overwhelming majority of his starts. He pitches to the corners and hits his targets with awe-striking corner precision. On the rare occasions he leaves a pitch out over the middle of the plate, it's still tough to hit with the movement on his pitches. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace has made pitching at the highest level look easy with his flawless ability. With the relative ease of which he pitches, it's easy to take the privilege of watching one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history for granted.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt