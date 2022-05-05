MLB Power Rankings: Top NL hitters who have left their mark early in the season - May 5, 2022

Today our MLB Power Rankings are all about the power of the National League. To start the 2022 season, some expected offensive powerhouses have gotten off to a lackluster start. But the top-ranked players in our MLB Power Rankings began the season with a purpose. Throughout the first month of the season, these hitters have set the tone for what we can expect to see in a thrilling 2022 campaign.

#3 Eric Hosmer: San Diego Padres

Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres hits a two-run double.

After hitting a medial .269 and logging only 11 home runs in 2021, Hosmer went into his 12th season in the big leagues with something to prove. So far, he hasn't disappointed with a tremendous statline of .378/.457/.573 in 23 games. His .378 batting average currently tops the National League. Though he only has three home runs, they have come in his last nine games. Whether he continues to hit home runs with this swing is irrelevant as long as he maintains the same swing approach demonstrated below.

Talking Friars @talkingfriars Eric Hosmer hits his 2nd HR in 2 days and his 2nd of the season! Eric Hosmer hits his 2nd HR in 2 days and his 2nd of the season! https://t.co/wj1xUI5kIQ

"Eric Hosmer hits his 2nd HR in 2 days" - @ Talking Friars

The timing of his front foot is perfectly in sync with the pitcher's motion to the plate. Hosmer maintains perfect balance through the swing by focusing on his follow-through and straight hand route through the strike zone. Yes, it was a hanging slider, but it was his patience on the pitch. If you notice, he looked geared for a fastball, but was still able to pick up the spin and adjust mid-pitch. Maintaining the balance exhibited on an unexpected off-speed pitch takes a terrific hitter's eye. Considering he's already logged 12 walks in 23 games this year, this looks to be a good sign of him seeing the ball and the strikezone well.

#2 Manny Machado: San Diego Padres

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres hits the ball against the Cincinnati Reds.

The reason the San Diego Padres are on such a tear to start is because their lineup is anchored by the hitters who possess the top two batting averages in the league. Manny Machado takes the second spot in our MLB Power Rankings hitters edition, fitting for a player who ranks second in the National League with a batting average of .365 trailing only his fellow infielder. He's also notched five home runs to help drive in 18 RBIs on the season, the latter of which is tied for seventh most in the National League. He nearly achieved first on this list due to his multidimensional effectiveness. Hitting is not the only aspect in which Machado attacks the opposition. He attacks equally on the basepaths and with his Gold Glove caliber vacuum at third base. If we had an MLB Power Rankings for defensive third basemen, he'd take number one without hesitation (see below).

Starting 9 @Starting9 It’s unreal how good Manny Machado is at defense. It’s unreal how good Manny Machado is at defense. https://t.co/is7G8Kzsw3

His five stolen bases for the year currently ranks third, while his perfect 1.000 fielding percentage is in a three-way tie for first among all MLB third basemen. Yet, as good as Machado is, he is still a second fiddle to the hitter who owns the top spot in our hitters MLB Power Rankings.

#1 Nolan Arenado: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins.

Number one on the list of hitters in our MLB Power Rankings has to go to Nolan Arenado. Without question, top spot loyalty is deserved for the Cardinals third baseman, who ranks no lower than third in all three triple crown categories. His seven HRs and 23 RBI rank second and first, respectively, while his .360 average currently sits third behind the two Padres sluggers. His whopping 1.125 OPS and lethal .698 slugging percentage also lead all National League hitters. When Arenado starts the year as hot as this, it usually results in him posting more of the same throughout the year. Look no further than his 2015 MVP-caliber season when he began the first 15 games of the season with a .363 average, logging three home runs and 11 RBIs. He finished that season with 42 home runs and 130 RBIs. The 31-year-old is on a similar trajectory and could finish with career numbers on his current pace 23 games in.

MLB Power Rankings: Top NL Hitters Honorable Mention

C.J. Cron

Though some may be tossing digital tomatoes at me for not placing C.J. Cron in our top three National League players MLB Power Rankings, Cron still has a lot to show to say he's the third-best player in a stacked National League. Yes, his current statline of .304/.350/.685 is impressive. But for a player who's never graced anywhere near the .300 mark in his life, he has to prove more of the same consistency beyond the first month. Make no mistake, Cron's early success has been the focal point of a surprising start for a Colorado Rockies team that has defied their own preseason MLB Power Rankings placement. However, to be considered in the same realm as Machado and Arenado, who have posted consistent numbers throughout their careers, it'll take a little more sustained production from the Rockie's starting catcher.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt