Who are Wander Franco's parents Nancy Aybar and Wander Sr.? A glimpse into the personal life of Rays star

Wander Franco is a Dominican baseball player for the Tampa Rays. He made his MLB debut in 2021. Franco was born on March 1, 2001, in Bani, Dominican Republic.

Franco played for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic at second base, splitting time with his teammate Ketel Marte.

Behind every successful athlete stands a supportive family. In the case of Franco, his parents, Nancy Aybar and Franco Sr., have played a significant role in his journey to stardom. Franco's parents' social media presence is limited and private.

Meet Wander Franco's parents

Baseball runs deep into the veins of the Franco family. The father of Franco, Wander Franco Sr., is also a former MLB player. He is his son’s biggest fan and supporter.

Franco used to accompany his father to local baseball games and training sessions, where he absorbed valuable insights from his dad. Franco Sr. attended his son’s MLB debut and recorded his reaction after Wander Franco hit a home run.

"I am happy for him. I'm just very happy for this opportunity. I actually don't really have anything else to say. I'm just really happy."

Nancy Aybar, Franco's mother, has been an unwavering pillar of support throughout his journey. While not directly involved in baseball, Nancy played an essential role in ensuring her son had a balanced upbringing.

She is originally from Peraviam, Dominica. It is also known that she is the sister of two MLB players: Erick Aybar and Willy Abyar. Her dedication and belief in Wander Franco's potential have been invaluable in his pursuit of a professional baseball career.

Like many families with athletic aspirations, the Franco family had to make significant sacrifices to support Franco's dreams. They invested countless hours, financial resources, and emotional support to help Wander Franco realize his potential.

"My father wanted one of us to follow in his footsteps as a professional. He never made it to the big leagues, but he wanted us to take the same road and represent the family with the same name as his." (Warner Franco via MLB.com)

Nancy Aybar and Franco Sr. have played an indispensable role in nurturing and supporting Franco's ascent to becoming a baseball prodigy. As Franco continues to make waves in the MLB, Nancy Aybar and Franco Sr. remain steadfast sources of encouragement and guidance. With each milestone and achievement, the pride and joy that radiate from his parents are evident.

