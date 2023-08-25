Who is Wilyer Abreu? Red Sox prospect makes an 'ironic' MLB debut 

Wilyer Abreu, a prospect in the outfield, will be called up by the Red Sox to make his Major League debut. In the deal that sent catcher Christian Vazquez from Boston to Houston last summer, two prospects, including 24-year-old Abreu, were also included.

Did Wilyer Abreu homer? Of course he did. That's 5 (and 12 RBI) in his past 4 games, and 7 in 7, for the @RedSox 's No. 17 prospect. - MLBPipeline

This season, the outfielder from Venezuela has put up amazing stats at Triple-A Worcester, hitting.274/.391/.539 with 22 home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, and eight stolen bases (in nine attempts). Abreu has walked in a whopping 16.3% of his at-bats while striking out at a respectable 20.1% rate.

Abreu is presently ranked 17th among Boston farmhands by MLB.com and Baseball America, respectively. For Abreu, the 2023 season has witnessed a considerable improvement in power output.

Wilyer Abreu's life history

A Venezuelan baseball outfielder with the Boston Red Sox, Wilyer Abreu was born on June 24, 1999.

The Boston Red Sox have selected the contract of Wilyer Abreu. The outfielder is now added to the 40-man roster. - wilyerabreu

In July 2017, Abreu joined the Houston Astros as an insertional free agent. That year, with the Astros of the Dominican Summer League, he made his professional debut. After the 2022 season, the Red Sox added Abreu to their 40-man roster.

Abreu was sent to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on March 11. On August 22, Abreu was added to Boston's active roster as a result of Jarren Duran's injury. That evening, Abreu played in his first major league game against the Astros and collected his first MLB hit.