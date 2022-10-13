MLB Teams With the Most World Series Wins Since 2000

The quest for the 2022 MLB World Series is underway, with 8 teams remaining in the hunt for glory. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres are still vying for the 2022 crown.

The unpredictability and drama of the playoffs this year have the MLB universe buzzing for what's next. We saw the bottom-of-the-9th walk-off home run by Yordan Alvarez in Game 1 of the ALDS, as well as the Mariners coming back from an 8-1 deficit to eliminate the Toronto Blue Jays. There is no margin for error as the postseason rolls on into October.

Last year saw the Atlanta Braves hoist their first World Series title since 1995, with the Dodgers winning the 2020 title. This begs the question: who has won the most World Series Championships since 2000?

One-time World Series Champions since 2000

Since the turn of the century, 11 different teams have won the MLB's top prize. The most recent champion, the Atlanta Braves, joined a long list of teams that have only won once in the 2000s.

"Braves fan just checking in enjoying that 2021 World Series trophy" - @Cameron021821

The one-time list includes the Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Washington Nationals.

Two-time Champions since 2000

While the one-time champion list contains a third of the league, the two-time champs list is much smaller. Only two teams have won at least two titles since 2000. Those teams would be the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Yankees won in 2000 and 2009, and while they have always been contenders, the Bronx Bombers have not won a world title in 13 years. The last time the Yankees won a World Series, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and Mariano Rivera were still staples on their roster.

The Cardinals won the championship in 2006 and 2011, when Albert Pujols, Matt Holliday, and David Freese helped St. Louis to their 11th franchise title.

Three-time Champions since 2000

The San Francisco Giants have won three World Series Championships since 2000. Only the Boston Red Sox have won more championships than the Giants since 2000.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history With #MLBPostseason underway, let’s look back at Tim Lincecum’s playoff debut and the 14 strikeouts he recorded. Dominant With #MLBPostseason underway, let’s look back at Tim Lincecum’s playoff debut and the 14 strikeouts he recorded. Dominant https://t.co/h2VWsWCRRM

"With #MLBPostseason underway, let’s look back at Tim Lincecum’s playoff debut and the 14 strikeouts he recorded. Dominant" - BaseballHistoryNut

From 2010-2014, the San Francisco Giants were the most dominant team in baseball, winning three championships in that span. Modern franchise icons Tim Lincecum, Buster Posey, and Madison Bumgarner helped San Francisco form a juggernaut that was nearly unstoppable in the early 2010s.

Four-time Champions since 2000

The Boston Red Sox have been the most successful team since 2000. Since breaking the 'Curse of the Bambino' in 2004, the Red Sox have won a total of four titles. Before the 2004 title, the Red Sox had not won a championship since 1918. Now, they have added four more titles to their franchise history: 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.

Boston Sports Throwback @BOSthrowback October 8th, 2004: David Ortiz sends the Red Sox to the ALCS to face the Yankees October 8th, 2004: David Ortiz sends the Red Sox to the ALCS to face the Yankees https://t.co/H9m1uZ3slG

"October 8th, 2004: David Ortiz sends the Red Sox to the ALCS to face the Yankees" - Boston Sports Throwback

With San Francisco not in the 2022 playoffs, the Boston Red Sox will remain at the top of the list for most World Series Championships since the turn of the century.

