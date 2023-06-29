Why did Andrew McCutchen wear a mask? Former MVP defiantly covers up his face in smoke-affected game vs Padres

Why did Andrew McCutchen wear a mask? The Pittsburgh Pirates star donned a face covering after recording the first hit of the game vs. the San Diego Padres. The air quality in the area is pretty bad, although not necessarily bad enough to force players and fans to wear masks out of necessity.

Instead, this was Andrew McCutchen's small act of defiance. MLB has postponed and delayed games due to the lingering haze that has wafted in from the Canada wildfires.

Many health organizations have urged people in the affected areas, which currently includes Pittsburgh, to avoid outdoor events and to limit exposure. The game today went on after a delay, though.

Andrew McCutchen dons mask in protest

While MLB delayed the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres, Andrew McCutchen felt like they didn't care enough. So, after he knocked a single, he donned the mask to run the bases.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Andrew McCutchen made a statement with his mask about the Pirates playing today despite the air quality issues Andrew McCutchen made a statement with his mask about the Pirates playing today despite the air quality issues https://t.co/7GcQNRpQj9

Despite the game being scheduled for 12:35 and starting at 1:20, the stadium had to turn the lights on because of all the smoke. It provided for hazy conditions and likely not the safest breathing.

The current air quality in Pittsburgh is 191, which is considered unhealthy. As such, it is recommended that people in that area wear masks, use air purifiers, close windows and stay indoors, avoiding outdoor exercise.

Andrew McCutchen protested MLB's choice

Since McCutchen can't avoid outdoor exercise, he's donning the mask in protest of MLB's decision on the matter.

