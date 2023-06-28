MLB games affected by smoke: Latest updates and delays for Cubs-Phillies, Padres-Cardinals after Canadian Wildfires

The Canadian Wildfires continue to affect MLB games. Earlier this season, several games were postponed due to incredibly poor air quality. The smoke from Canada had moved into the Northeast and caused their air quality to diminish.

The same thing is now occurring in the northern Midwest.

uSTADIUM MLB



MLB officials are meeting to decide whether or not tonight's



Surreal view at Yankee Stadium where air quality and visibility are dropping due to the Canadian wildfires. MLB officials are meeting to decide whether or not tonight's Yankees-WhiteSox game will be safe to play.

MLB is reportedly monitoring the situation. They are tracking the air quality conditions as the last remaining wildfires in Canada blow into the nearby American areas. The following matchups are at risk as a result:

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field

San Diego Padres vs Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park

Houston Astros vs St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium

There are no confirmed cancellations, but it is worth keeping an eye on as the league is doing.

MLB continues to be affected by wildfires in Canada

The MLB office has taken a hard stance on air quality-related delays and postponements. Earlier, they canceled a game between the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants after the air quality index (AQI) of 241 forced them to.

TSN



MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

They also had to set the precedent earlier this year by postponing games that were scheduled in Washington, New York and Philadelphia, all areas that were drastically affected by the smoke.

MLB was affected by fire already this year

As of now, there are no cancellations, but it shouldn't come as a surprise when games do get postponed since it doesn't look very promising.

