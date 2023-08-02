Why did Chris Pratt face hostility while throwing first pitch at Dodgers' Faith and Family day? Exploring reason behind fans' backlash

Chris Pratt threw out the first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Hollywood star was personally invited by Clayton Kershaw, who is nearing a return from the Injured List. For Faith & Family Day at the park, Pratt tossed out the ceremonial throw.

Chris Pratt has faced backlash from this on his personal Instagram account. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Moneyball star has become rather controversial in recent years due to his association with a notably anti-LGBTQ church.

That boiled over into his first pitch. The Dodgers have been at the center of this debate for a while now, given their controversial Pride Night and Kershaw's disapproval.

Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt Let’s go @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/WtfQ0qWgn9 What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @ClaytonKersh22 for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor!Let’s go @Dodgers! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Furthermore, some fans are upset with Pratt for supporting the Dodgers and their pro-LGBTQ stances. He's catching flak from all sides.

Chris Pratt faces backlash from Dodgers fans

Here is some of the vitriol Chris Pratt has been met with since posting his first pitch and outing with son to Instagram.

Chris Pratt faced backlash in his Instagram comments

Pratt has been a controversial figure in his own right, and it seems he has inadvertently waded right into the debate surrounding the Dodgers. He has not commented on the issue as of now.