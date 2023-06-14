Why was Drew Smith ejected vs Yankees? Mets relief pitcher tossed in the 7th inning

Relief pitcher Drew Smith was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees in the top of the seventh inning for using sticky substances. Umpire Bill Miller stopped Smith before he could take the mound and conducted a substance check on the infield grass, leading to Smith's ejection.

According to Major League Baseball's rules, any pitcher caught using or possessing foreign substances or violating the prohibitions on such substances receives an automatic 10-game suspension. This suspension would force the Mets to make changes to their bullpen for the next ten games.

Drew Smith joins Max Scherzer and Domingo Germán in this season’s suspended pitchers.

This incident marks the second time this season that a Mets player has been ejected for using sticky substances. Max Scherzer, the team's ace pitcher, was also ejected for a similar offense during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in April. Scherzer chose not to appeal his 10-game suspension and served the full duration.

Drew Smith's ejection came without a prior warning or an opportunity to wash his hand, unlike Scherzer, who was allowed to wash his hand and continue playing during his earlier incident. Another Yankees pitcher, Domingo Germán, was also ejected for a foreign substance violation on May 17 and served a 10-game suspension.

With Drew Smith's ejection and potential suspension, the Mets will be without one of their trusted relief arms in their bullpen. Smith, who has a 4.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts this season, is an important part of manager Buck Showalter's pitching strategy. The team will not be able to replace Smith on the active roster during his suspension and will have to play with 25 players.

Major League Baseball has been cracking down on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, with increased enforcement and checks implemented since spring training. The league aims to address the issue and maintain a level playing field for all teams.

