Why was Gabe Kapler ejected vs Rays? Giants manager tossed in 4th innings

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was ejected during the fourth innings of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, over a contentious dispute of balls and strikes on Wade Meckler with home plate umpire Chad Whitson.

Kapler’s ejection came as a surprise to many, given his reputation for a cerebral approach to the game.

His argument stemmed from what he perceived as an inconsistent and inexplicable strike zone, leading him to engage in a heated exchange with the umpire.

How are the San Francisco Giants performing in 2023?

The Giants are locked in a competitive season, boasting a 63-56 record, with second spot in the NL West. The team is looking to secure a postseason spot in the competitive National League and has demonstrated having a solid offense and balanced pitching staff in the second half of the season.

Gabe Kapler’s passionate protest served as a testament to his team and his desire for a level playing field. Many fans on social media expressed their support for his conduct.

At the time of writing, the Giants were beating the Rays 3-0 at the bottom of the seventh.

