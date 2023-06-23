Why was Patrick Bet-David's podcast co-host banned? Yankees minority owner faces action for hosting controversial influencer

Patrick Bet-David, a serial entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Valuetainment, has become the most illustrious franchise in American professional sports.

PBD's remarkable and strange journey has yet another chapter in its tale of American triumph. PBD now owns a portion of the pinstripes after 13 months of background checks, interviews, and paperwork.

Patrick Bet-David @patrickbetdavid It’s official as of last Friday.



A dream since 12 years old just became a reality! It’s official as of last Friday. A dream since 12 years old just became a reality! https://t.co/mZQLsPWdGt

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It’s official as of last Friday.A dream since 12 years old just became a reality! - patrickbetdavid

Patrick Bet-David, a presenter of the PBD Podcast, talks about a variety of subjects, including business, politics, current affairs, and sport in his podcast. 2009 saw the beginning of Bet-David's venture into the financial services industry, the P.H.P Agency. Additionally, Bet-David established the Valuetainment media firm, which he utilized to promote professional development and entrepreneurship.

Co-host of the Patrick Bet-David podcast receives an Instagram ban After Andrew Tate's episode, Brother Tristan Joins the Outraged Fans

Adam Sosnick, a well-known podcaster and financial analyst, issued an update on Meta canceling his Instagram account yesterday. He mentioned that he's had the Gram account since 2012 and that he now has close to 100,000 followers. He claims that the ban took effect after Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate's interview acquired popularity among followers.

I’ve had IG since 2012. I had just reached 100k on my personal @instagramWe @ValuetainmentTVinterview @Cobratate& @TateTheTalismanin Romania. Interview goes viral.Then @instagramdecides to do this..Is this fair? @elonmusk - sostalksmoney

Interestingly, Patrick Bet-David tweeted about Sosnick's downed account last month and demanded an urgent activation of @sostalksmoney.

Facts about Patrick Bet-David

When Patrick was 10 years old, his family moved to America, which is where Patrick's incredible story begins. During the Iranian revolution, his parents left Iran as refugees and finally obtained American citizenship.

Patrick enlisted in the military after graduating from high school and served with the 101st Airborne before beginning a commercial career in the financial services sector. After working for a while for a few conventional businesses, he was motivated to create PHP Agency Inc., an insurance sales, marketing, and distribution business, and he achieved this before turning 30.

One of the financial industry's organizations with the quickest growth right now is PHP. When Patrick's video The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Seconds had over 30 million views online and was later published as a book titled The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages, his fame skyrocketed and ignited a flurry of activity among business owners all over the world.

Patrick has seen firsthand what it takes to go from rags to riches and how it is fuelled by freedom and opportunity, the central tenets of the American Dream, from his modest beginnings as a child immigrant fleeing war-torn Iran with his parents to the foundation of his own business.

Poll : 0 votes