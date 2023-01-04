Why was Pete Rose banned from the MLB?

The all-time hit crown belongs to Pete Rose. While home runs may be the most exciting play in the game for casual fans, a true base-hit king is beloved by baseball purists.

Pete Rose has recorded the most hits in MLB history with an astounding 4,256 hits through 24 seasons in the majors. He also holds several MLB records aside from the most hits in major league history.

He has played in more games, hit more singles, had more at-bats, and made more plate appearances than any other player. Consequently, he has also been called out more times than any other player in baseball history.

"Some general hitting notes (for deep divers), using a Pete Rose video to convey them. 4,256, the Hit King." - @CoachPerk

While true legends of the game are lauded for their base-hitting ability, the player with the most hits in MLB history has been declared ineligible for the Hall of Fame. Even though some players cannot control if they will be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Rose's ineligibility is due to his own mistakes.

In August 1989, Rose was penalized with permanent ineligibility from baseball following accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds. Part of the charges of his wrongdoing included claims that he bet on his own team.

In 1991, the National Baseball Hall of Fame voted to ban those players to the "permanently ineligible" list. Since the controversy and ban, Rose has attempted to be reinstated by baseball, allowing him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Every attempt to date has failed.

"Pete Rose pens a letter to Commissioner Manfred: 'I am asking for your forgiveness.'” - Ben Verlander

In a letter penned to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Rose wrote, "I am the Hit King and it is my dream to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Like all of us, I believe in accountability. I am 81 years old and know that I have been held accountable and that I hold myself accountable. I write now to ask for another chance."

Manfred shut down the apology, stating "I made clear that I didn't think the function of that baseball list was the same as the eligibility criteria for the Hall of Fame. That remains my position."

"If all the homerun derby juice heads can make it into the Hall of Fame then Pete Rose should definitely be there." - @la_markblue

It remains to be seen if Pete Rose will ever find himself inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame; however, at 81 years old, time may be running out.

Pete Rose places the first legal sports bet in Ohio

In an ironic and comical move, Rose placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio, the state where he made his name with the Cincinnati Reds.

"Pete Rose just placed the first legal sports bet in the state of Ohio. “The Cincinnati Reds to win the World Series” - Ben Verlander

While he may join the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Alex Rodriguez as players that may never reach the Hall of Fame, there is some sweet irony in this moment.

