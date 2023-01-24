World Baseball Classic 2023: Ticket prices, where to buy, and more

For the first time since 2017, the World Baseball Classic will take place this spring. From March 8-21, 20 different nations will battle for the championship. The 2023 iteration of the WBC is only the fifth in the tournament's history.

Since its establishment in 2006, Team Japan has won the tournament twice. They were victorious in 2006 and 2009. The Dominican Republic claimed its only championship in 2013. The United States won for the first time in 2017.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will feature 20 different national teams across the globe. They are separated into four different pools. Pool A will be played at Taichung Stadium, in Taipei, Taiwan. Pool B will be played at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan. Pools C and D will be played in the United States. Phoenix, Arizona will host Pool C games, while Pool D games will be played in Miami, Florida.

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D Chinese Taipei (Host) Japan (Host) USA (Host) Puerto Rico Cuba South Korea Mexico Venezuela Netherlands Australia Colombia Dominican Republic Italy China Canada Israel Panama Czech Republic Great Britain Nicaragua

Tickets for all of the games are on sale now. Depending on the matchups or stadium, tickets may be difficult to come across.

Fans looking to purchase tickets for games at Taichung Stadium in Taipei can do so at www.tixcraft.com. Ticket prices will vary. For the opening game between Chinese Taipei and Panama, fans can purchase tickets for $1000 to $3200 NTD. This works out to roughly $33 to $106 USD.

While there are still tickets available for games at Taichung Stadium, the same can't be said for games taking place at the Tokyo Dome. Several games are already sold out on www.axs.com. For certain games, tickets can be purchased for as low as $18 USD.

Every game that Japan plays at the Tokyo Dome has already been sold out. Fans hoping to watch Team Japan in person will need to look at ticket resale websites to reserve their seats.

For fans trying to watch the opening rounds for Pool C and D in Phoenix and Miami, tickets are currently available at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $20 USD, but most high-profile games are either more costly or unavailable. Currently, the game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park in Miami is sold out.

The United States is the current betting favorite for the World Baseball Classic

According to foxsports.com, the United States is the current betting favorite to win the championship, sitting at +260. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Dominican Republic (+275) are second, while Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan (+450) are third. Puerto Rico (+800) has the fourth-best odds to win the tournament.

