The worst MLB teams entering the 2022 season are of a unique class. The Cincinnati Reds looked like they were gunning to be one of the worst MLB teams this offseason as they practically gutted their roster. Other teams like the Colorado Rockies are trying to salvage this season by signing outfielder Kris Bryant even after losing franchise-talent Trevor Story. A season ago, the Rockies lost superstar Nolan Arenado and have been declining into one of the worst MLB teams ever since.

fiyah powah @fiyahpowah So essentially Trevor Story left the #rockies not due to money, but due to a non-winning franchise. Sounds about right. So essentially Trevor Story left the #rockies not due to money, but due to a non-winning franchise. Sounds about right.

Here are the worst MLB teams heading into 2022 season

As bad as the Rockies look, Bryant will probably save them from being one of the worst MLB teams. So who will occupy the MLB's basement this year? Of all the worst MLB teams going into this season, these 4 teams stand out in particular.

#1 Baltimore Orioles

Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after being struck out in a loss to TB Rays

The Baltimore Orioles' roster isn't necessarily as bad as the other worst MLB teams, but it sure looks a lot worse when it's stuck in the MLB's powerhouse division: the American League East. Most divisions consist of one or two playoff contenders, but the AL East has four. Aside from competing with perrenial winners like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the Orioles have recently had to deal with heavy-hitting Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

Thomas Carrieri @Thomas_Carrieri I’ll never stop laughing that the Orioles were 61(!) games out of first place. I’ll never stop laughing that the Orioles were 61(!) games out of first place. https://t.co/wU8WYhuKwt

In 2021, Baltimore was already one of the worst MLB teams. They had such a rough season that they were 61 games behind first place in late August. If you thought it was bad last season, remember that the Blue Jays are favored to be a World Series contender this season. Wins will be even more coveted in the AL East this season and the Orioles competition will be much steeper. The way things are shaping up, it seems likely that the Orioles' 52 wins in 2021 will look impressive compared to their probable 2022 output.

#2 Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a close second to the worst MLB teams this year. In 2021, the Pirates posted a brutal 61-101 record and were placed last in the National League Central. All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds was one of the few bright lights in Pittsburgh last season as he posted a .302 average and 24 home runs.

Pittsburgh Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds rounds the bases at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

The bad news is that Reynolds was the only main-roster player, other than Adam Frazier, to hit anywhere close to .300. And with that being said, Frazier only started in 98 games and was injured for the other 64. In total, the Pirates averaged a weak .236 AVG and a .309 OBP. Playoff contenders might have two or three batters with stat lines like these, but the Pirates have a whole lineup of them.

#3 Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's Jesus Luzardo walks to the dugout after giving up six runs in one inning against the Orioles

Billie Bean's franchise may have invented the moneyball strategy, but they're going to have a tough time winning as underdogs this season. Although the put up a respectable 86-76 record last season, they're a completely different team now. First, they sent All-Star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for four prospects, none of whom will be ready to play in the big leagues within the next year. They then traded Gold Glove-winning third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto for four more Minor League prospects and also sent starting pitcher Chris Bassit to the Mets for two pitching prospects.

AstrosFan86 @AstrosFan86 Oakland Athletics tickets should be tax deductible as a charitable contribution. Oakland Athletics tickets should be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.

"Oakland Athletics tickets should be tax deductible as a charitable contribution." - @ AstrosFan86

In other words, the A's have given up their current team for a future. Their newly-acquired prospects could make them a powerhouse in the next few years, but that sets them up to be one of the worst MLB teams this season.

#4 Cincinnati Reds

Simply put, the Cincinnati Reds are a different team this year and seem likely to join the MLB's worst teams. They sent core players Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to Seattle for prospects this offseason, and then doubled down on their rebuilding efforts by sending Sonny Gray to Minnesota in exchange for prospects and picks.

"Over the last couple seasons the Cincinnati Reds have let Jesse Winker Eugenio Suarez Sonny Gray Wade Miley Tucker Barnhart Nick Castellanos Trevor Bauer Yasiel Puig Taylor Trammell Jeter Downs Josiah Gray Archie Bradley Kevin Gausman Rasiel Iglesias All leave Cincy. I hate it" - @ First Base Talk

One player the Reds couldn't trade this offseason was All-Star Nick Castellanos. The outfielder recently joined Kyle Schwarber in Philadelphia and escaped what's probably going to be a rough year in Cincinnati.

