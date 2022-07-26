Create
"Did he just really say "Ball BABE…"?!? WTH" "The Giants just signed her to a minor league contract" - MLB fans in splits after ball girl grabs fair ball at Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game

Modified Jul 26, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Kaitlin, the ball girl for the Los Angeles Dodgers, scooped up a ball during a Sunday game between the LA and the San Francisco Giants. The girl did not realize it had been called fair. She played well as she fielded it clean and tossed it to a fan.

MLB fans found the incident hilarious and think that she is better than anyone on the Giants defense. MLB fans have flooded Twitter with comments for the ball girl. Many were surprised with the announcer calling her the “Ball Babe.”

Excellent defense by the Dodgers' ball girl on Yermin's double 😊 https://t.co/RXIpwhCdCr
“Excellent defense by the Dodgers' ball girl on Yermin's double” - SF Giants on NBCS

A Twitter user thinks that the ball girl has “got a better arm than most of the farm system.”

@NBCSGiants She’s got a better arm than most of the farm system. https://t.co/i5RjpIsWEV
“She’s got a better arm than most of the farm system” – Joe Wanjai Ross

Some fans were amazed at the commentators calling her the “Ball Babe.”

@NBCSGiants Did he just really say “Ball BABE…”?!? WTF
"Did he just really say"'Ball BABE..."?!? WTF" - Norma Duran

Another fan thinks that the announcer “had momentary diarrhea of the mouth.”

@Duran_Duran75 @NBCSGiants I would like to assume good faith on the announcers part, and hope his inartful word choice stemmed from trying to avoid the infantilizing 'ball girl' term. Ball dudette would seem like the obvious analog to ball dude. So maybe he just had momentary diarrhea of the mouth.
“I would like to assume good faith on the announcers part, and hope his inartful word choice stemmed from trying to avoid the infantilizing 'ball girl' term. Ball dudette would seem like the obvious analog to ball dude. So maybe he just had momentary diarrhea of the mouth.” – Ace Mcd

A hilarious tweet suggests the Giants sign her to a deal.

@NBCSGiants The Giants just signed her to a minor league contract.
“The Giants just signed her to a minor league contract.” - Mark Thompson

That might be something the Giants should consider.

It's a sweep for the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers swept the Giants and extended their winning streak to eight games on Sunday. They will begin a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals tonight.

