Xavier Edwards Trade: Talented shortstop acquired by the Marlins from the Rays in 4-player trade

Xavier Edwards, a promising young shortstop, has been acquired in a cross-state trade between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins. The deal is one of the largest of the offseason so far.

Edwards was dealt to the Miami Marlins on November 16 along with right-handed pitcher JT Chargois. In return, the Rays will be receiving right-handed pitchers Santiago Suarez and Marcus Johnson.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Tampa Bay Rays made three trades today, per sources:



- IF Xavier Edwards and RHP JT Chargois to the Marlins for RHP Santiago Suárez and RHP Marcus Johnson.

- IF Brett Wisely to the Giants for OF Tristan Peters.

- OF Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs for RHP Alfredo Zárraga The Tampa Bay Rays made three trades today, per sources: - IF Xavier Edwards and RHP JT Chargois to the Marlins for RHP Santiago Suárez and RHP Marcus Johnson. - IF Brett Wisely to the Giants for OF Tristan Peters. - OF Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs for RHP Alfredo Zárraga

"The Tampa Bay Rays made three trades today, per sources: - IF Xavier Edwards and RHP JT Chargois to the Marlins for RHP Santiago Suárez and RHP Marcus Johnson. - IF Brett Wisely to the Giants for OF Tristan Peters. - OF Miles Mastrobuoni to the Cubs for RHP Alfredo Zárraga" - @ Jeff Passan

Xavier Edwards is a 23-year old shortstop who hails from Mineola, New York. He was originally drafted 38th by the San Diego Padres out of North Broward Prep High School in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Although he most commonly appears at the shortstop position, Edwards is a versatile infielder. He is also known to also be very adept at third and second base.

Edwards has played for the Tampa Bay Rays organization for the past two seasons. In 2021, he played for the Rays AA affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, hitting 27 RBIs and registering a batting average of .302 in 337 games.

This past season, Edwards made the move to the Durham Bulls, the AAA affiliate of the Rays. His power increased, but his consistency and contract numbers took a dip. Edwards had five home runs and 33 RBIs in 2022, but hit only .246, a .056 drop since 2021.

Montgomery Biscuits @BiscuitBaseball Wishing the best to Miles Mastrobuoni, Xavier Edwards, and Brett Wisely as they begin their journey with other clubs. Once a Biscuit, always a Biscuit. Wishing the best to Miles Mastrobuoni, Xavier Edwards, and Brett Wisely as they begin their journey with other clubs. Once a Biscuit, always a Biscuit. https://t.co/KeDBfTA3XR

"Wishing the best to Miles Mastrobuoni, Xavier Edwards, and Brett Wisely as they begin their journey with other clubs. Once a Biscuit, always a Biscuit." - @ Montgomery Biscuits

Although young, Edwards appeared for the Tampa Bays in a few spring training games earlier this year against the Minnesota Twins. He failed to get on base in pre-season play.

Xavier Edwards will be part of a strong youth core for the Marlins

After a poor showing in the NL East this season, the Miami Marlins are looking to build on their prospect base. Even if Xavier Edwards has to start the season in AAA, there is a solid chance that he may get to see some proper MLB action for the first time in his young career.

The Marlins have a strong youth core and could provide Edwards with opportunities in the big leagues in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes