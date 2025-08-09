Yankees vs. Astros: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 9, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees face off against the Houston Astros on Saturday, for the second of three games taking place in the Bronx over the weekend. The hosts sit third in the AL East with a 61-55 record, while the visitors occupy the top spot in the AL West at 65-51.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out on Saturday.
Yankees vs Astros prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is 2024 AL Rookie of the Year winner, Luis Gil, who only made his first appearance of the season last week against the Miami Marlins. Gil had a rough outing, taking the loss and coming away with a 13.5 ERA in the 7-3 defeat.
Offensively, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton are the key players for the Bronx Bombers.
For the Astros, two-time All-Star Framber Valdez makes his latest start. Boasting an 11-5 record, along with a 2.83 ERA and 144 total strikeouts, the Dominican has once again been extremely reliable for his team this season.
At the plate, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz and Jesus Sanchez are the main men for the visitors.
Having been much more consistent over the course of the season, and with an extremely reliable starter in Framber Valdez on the mound, the Astros should secure a win on Saturday, clinching the series in the process.
Prediction: New York Yankees 4, Houston Astros 5
Odds
Money Line: New York Yankees -109, Houston Astros -109
Run Line: New York +1.5 (-179), Houston -1.5 (+146)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-139), Under 7.5 (+114)
Injury report
Yankees injuries
- Austin Slater: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-day IL (Back)
- Fernando Cruz: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)
- Clarke Schmidt: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Astros injuries
- Jake Meyers: 10-day IL (Calf)
- Lance McCullers: 15-day IL (Finger)
- Shawn Dubin: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Brandon Walter: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Ronel Blanco: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Zach Dezenzo: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Isaac Paredes: 60-day IL (Hamstring)
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Yordan Alvarez: 60-day IL (Hand)
- Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Pedro Leon: 60-day IL (Knee)
Expert's picks
With the pitching matchup leaning in their favor, the Astros should be able to pick up a hard-fought win on Saturday.
Money Line: Houston Astros -109
Run Line: New York +1.5 (-179)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-139)