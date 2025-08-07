  • home icon
  "Yankees without Aaron Judge are fundamentally different" - MLB insider breaks down why Bronx Bombers struggled in "Babe Ruth's" absence

"Yankees without Aaron Judge are fundamentally different" - MLB insider breaks down why Bronx Bombers struggled in "Babe Ruth's" absence

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:07 GMT
Babe Ruth (L), Aaron Judge (R) (Images from - Getty)
Perennial favorites for the AL East and one of the bookies' favorites for winning the World Series, the New York Yankees have failed to deliver on sky-high expectations this season.

At the moment, the Bronx Bombers sit third in the AL East, desperately clinging to the final wildcard spot. Adding to their long list of problems was the recent elbow flexor injury sustained by captain Aaron Judge. Though the injury was nothing really serious, much to the relief of fans, it kept him out of action for 10 games. Naturally, the absence of arguably their most important player showed in the Yankees' results.

Though many fans have been flabbergasted with how poor the 27-time World Series winners have been of late, insider Jared Diamond, appearing on "98.5 The Sports Hub" on Wednesday, explained why it was not surprising considering Judge's absence. In doing so, Diamond likened Judge to the legendary Babe Ruth.

"Actually, I don't think it's as big of a surprise as some people have been suggesting," Diamond said (0:55). "The Yankees are a fundamentally flawed team, they've been a fundamentally flawed team all season long. It's been hidden largely by the fact that they have Babe Ruth in the middle of their lineup.
"Aaron Judge, to me, is the single most important player to his team of anybody in baseball. Suddenly, he was gone for a couple of weeks, and they simply could not withstand that loss.
"Having a guy that's hitting .350, with 45 homers in the middle of lineup, it hides a lot of problems. The reality is, the Yankees without Aaron Judge are fundamentally different, than with Aaron Judge. We saw that during his absence."
youtube-cover
Yankees break miserable losing streak with hard-fought win over Rangers

Chasing the Toronto Blue Jays for top spot in the AL East, it appeared the Bronx Bombers were about to go on a run after taking three of four against the Tampa Bay Rays at home. However, they then went on a miserable five-game run, which saw them get swept by the Miami Marlins and lose two in a row to the Texas Rangers.

Aaron Judge in action against the Texas Rangers - Source: Getty
Aaron Judge in action against the Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

They finally ended that miserable run on Wednesday, winning 3-2 against the Rangers in the series finale in Arlington. Having watched the Bronx Bomber endure an extremely difficult beginning to August, fans will be hoping the worst is now behind them.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Krutik Jain
