Yankees vs Royals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

The AL East-leading New York Yankees take on the AL Central's Kansas City Royals on Thursday in the third and final game of the series taking place at Kauffman Stadium. New York has hit 2025 hard and sits with a 41- 25 record, while the Royals are fourth in the Central, sitting at exactly .500 with a 34-34 record.

Let's take a look at the odds for Thursday's fixture and how the action might play out on the field.

Yankees vs Royals prediction

Taking the mound for the Bronx Bombers is youngster Will Warren, who has struggled to keep the runs down at times this season. Heading into the game, Warren is pitching with a 4-3 record, along with a 5.34 ERA and 75 total strikeouts.

Will Warren in action against the Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Offensively, the visitors boast some of the best talent in all of baseball, in the form of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe.

For the Royals, veteran Seth Lugo makes his eleventh start of the season. On paper, Lugo has fared much better than his counterpart, pitching with a 3-5 record, along with a 3.46 ERA and 50 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia and Jonathan India are all enjoying strong seasons for the hosts.

Though the pitching matchup leans slightly in the Royals' favor, New York's star-studded offense should help get them over the line in this one.

Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Kansas City Royals 5

Odds

Money Line: New York Yankees -143, Kansas City Royals +121

Run Line: New York -1.5 (+105), Royals +1.5 (-139)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-139), Under 8.5 (+105)

Injury report

Yankees injuries

Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Luke Weaver: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Marcus Stroman: 15-day IL (Knee)

Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Luis Gil: 60-day IL (Back)

Giancarlo Stanton: 60-day IL (Elbow)

JT Brubaker: 60-day IL (Ribs)

Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (Neck)

Royals injuries

Michael Massey: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Sam Long: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kyle Wright: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Cole Ragans: 15-day IL (Rotator cuff)

Hunter Harvey: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Alec Marsh: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

James McArthur: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Expert's picks

Despite the Royals arguably having the better pitcher on the mound on Thursday, the Yankees get the nod here. Aaron Judge and co. should still be able to get enough change out of Seth Lugo and the relievers that follow to secure a hard-fought win and complete the sweep in the process.

Money Line: New York Yankees -143

Run Line: Royals +1.5 (-139)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-139)

