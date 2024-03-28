Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans is one of just two games on the NBA schedule for March 28th. These teams will tip off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time in front of a national auidence on NBA TV.

The Bucks and Pelicans have been two of the hotter teams to close out the regular season. Milwaukee is coming off a double-overtime loss to the LA Lakers, but they are still winners in four of their last six games. The Bucks currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 46-26 record.

As for the Pelicans, they too are looking to bounce back from a loss. They matched up with the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night, and ended up losing by a final score of 119-112. New Orleans finds themselves in fifth place in the West with about three weeks to go.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans injury reports:

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 28

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both find themselves on the injury report Thursday, but they are both probable. The only rotation player Milwaukee is expected to be without is Patrick Beverley, who is sidelined with a wrist injury.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for March 28

As for the New Orleans Pelicans, they will be without one of their top players. All-Star Brandon Ingram has already been ruled out as he deals with a knee injury he suffered last week. Aside from Ingram, backup guard Jose Alverado is questionable with hip soreness.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

With their roster at full strength, the Milwaukee Bucks should roll out their usual starting lineup. Doc Rivers likes to go with the five-man unit of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Here is a current snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart as the season begins to wind down:

PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley Andre Jackson Jr. Ty Ty Washington Jr. SG Malik Beasley AJ Green SF Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Jae Crowder Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

With Brandon Ingram out of action, the Pelicans will have to make some changes to their starting lineup. In place of Ingram, Trey Murphy III will likely get the nod to join the starting unit. He'll be joined by CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Here is a quick look at the Pelicans' depth chart:

PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Dereon Seabron SG Herb Jones Dyson Daniels Jordan Hawkins SF Brandon Ingram Trey Murphy III Matt Ryan PF Zion Williamson Naji Marshall Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Key Matchups

By far the top matchup to watch in Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans is Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both star forwards are having impressive seasons, and will likely be matched up on one another for most of this game.

Another battle to watch will be Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The two guards were running mates in Portland for years, but now face off as opponents.