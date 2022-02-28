Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. In their only meeting this season on December 10, the Cavaliers dominated Anthony Edwards and co.,winning by 17 points.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both registered double doubles to neutralize Karl-Anthony Towns' 21-point performance. Cleveland, ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference, currently have a 60% win rate. The improvement the team has shown this season has been remarkable. They have already registered 14 more wins than they did in the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

What is even more promising about this team than its undeniable growth is its youthful roster. Most of the key players in Bickerstaff's squad are in their early 20s. In fact, the team's regular starters are all aged under 24.

What has propelled the Cavaliers so far up the conference standings is their great defense. Despite being ranked 19th in offense, they have maintained an impressive record, and are a force to be reckoned with.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



He backed it with a victory Karl-Anthony Towns called himself the greatest big-man shooter of all-time, and said, "I'm going there to win," before the 3-Point Contest.He backed it with a victory Karl-Anthony Towns called himself the greatest big-man shooter of all-time, and said, "I'm going there to win," before the 3-Point Contest.He backed it with a victory 🙌 https://t.co/Ncu5H07UHW

Minnesota, meanwhile, currently stand seventh in the Western Conference. They possess one of the best young trios in the league, but lack depth.

Towns, the 2022 All-Star three-point champion, is arguably the greatest big man shooter in the history of the game. Along with Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, the trio, on a good day, can dominate any team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves will head to Ohio with a fairly healthy roster. While McKinley Wright IV will not suit up on Monday, his absence is unlikely to have serious consequences for the team.

Meanwhile, guard Malik Beasley is marked as questionable, but could play against the Cavaliers depending on his status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Malik Beasley Probable Non-Covid related illness McKinley Wright IV Out Left UCL Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will take the brunt of Minnesota's attack without four of their most important players.

Burners Hookah⚡️ @DoncicForThree



52% from midrange (3.2 FGA)

58% on floaters (2.3 FGA)

38% from 3pt range (6.8 3PA)

91% from the FT line (2.4 FTA)



Could potentially go down as one of the best all-around shooters in the history of this game Darius Garland shooting percentages:52% from midrange (3.2 FGA)58% on floaters (2.3 FGA)38% from 3pt range (6.8 3PA)91% from the FT line (2.4 FTA)Could potentially go down as one of the best all-around shooters in the history of this game Darius Garland shooting percentages:52% from midrange (3.2 FGA)58% on floaters (2.3 FGA) 38% from 3pt range (6.8 3PA)91% from the FT line (2.4 FTA)Could potentially go down as one of the best all-around shooters in the history of this game 🎯 https://t.co/swe2ajiAJu

Darius Garland, the team's primary point guard, along with Caris LeVert, Rajon Rondo and Collin Sexton have been marked as out of this game. It will be interesting to see how Cleveland copes with Garland's absence at point.

Player Name Status Reason Darius Garland Out Lower Back Soreness Caris LeVert Out Right Foot Sprain Rajon Rondo Out Right Toe Sprain Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Surgery Recovery

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota will most likely start their frontcourt with Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards and Towns are the only two players in Minnesota who are averaging 20+ points per game this season. Meanwhile, their backcourt could feature Patrick Beverly and D'Angelo Russell.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers could have to make do with Brandon Godwin at point, due to the absence of Garland, Rondo and LeVert.

The 21-year-old Isaac Okoro should start alongside Godwin in the backcourt. Cleveland will most likely start Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverly | Shooting Guard - D’Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Brandon Goodwin | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Bhargav