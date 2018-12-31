×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Dallas Mavericks come back from behind to win a close game against the Thunders

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    31 Dec 2018, 20:55 IST

Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic

In a close game between two Western Conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks snatched a victory from the hands of Oklahoma City with a final scoreline of 105-103.

The game was a thriller as Paul George and Co. looked poised to keep their winning streak going, while Luka Doncic was not going to give in so quickly. Eventually, thanks to some offensive mistakes from Westbrook and some final minute errors from others in the Thunders lineup, the Dallas Mavericks came out on top.

After this match, the Oklahoma City Thunders currently sit 3rd in the Western Conference with a record of 22-13, while the Dallas Mavericks are at 12th with a record of 17-18.

Paul George made sure that he gave his best and his team wins this game, but that wasn't the case.

With all that in mind, here are the top 3 takeaways:

#3 Paul George vs Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic breaks George's ankle
Luka Doncic breaks George's ankle

This was an amazing battle between two of the most inform players in the league Paul George and the rookie wonder Luka Doncic. They both went back and forth and had a couple of amazing moments in the game.

One of the moments came when Luka Doncic when he broke Paul George's ankle with his amazing dribbles and went for an easy layup for 2 points.

Paul George didn't shut down, he got up and made the Mavericks pay big time by coming up with 36 points and almost got the victory as well. He was phenomenal in the other games and it was another great performance from him.

Throughout the season George has been averaging 26.6points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals. On the other hand, Luka Doncic has been averaging some of the best rookie numbers ever with averages of 19.6pts, 6.5 rebs and 5.1 assists.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder Paul George Luka Doncic NBA 2018 Standings
Jame
ANALYST
