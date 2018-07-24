Steven Adams: New Zealand's greatest NBA Player ever?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Steven Adams has captured the eyes of an entire nation, one that is unfamiliar with such NBA talent and has thrived thanks to the talent and hard work he has put into his craft. His presence in the paint is immense, his screens remind me of the brick wall outside my house and his off court humor and humility is something to behold. But Steven Adams has blended into the background of an NBA era that has seen the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James take over their respective teams. There is no question the Big Kiwi is a talented young man, he was never going to be a team's outright star. He is instead happy submitting to doing all the hard work to make his teammates look better at the end of it. But it's what he's doing off the court that is getting him so much attention.

Steven's offseason consists of the usual preseason grind, working on his craft type of action. But when he isn't preparing for the next season, he's back home in little old New Zealand. Steven goes out giving back to the community. Even though he has had a bit of a negative relationship with the New Zealand National Team, he is undoubtedly a hero back home. Year after year Steven's basketball camps are sold out, with youngsters flooding in to catch a glimpse of the man. An inspiration to many, Steven wasn't too far off an all-star selection last season. He posted a very impressive 13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds off 62.9 percent shooting, his field goal accuracy rated him 4th in the NBA. Arguably the most daunting player on a basketball court, his screens are deadly and can average 1-2 casualties a game.

New Zealand Basketball Academy Launch

Steven provides hope to a generation of aspiring NZ basketball prospects, a generation that didn't have a whole lot to look up to in terms of successful New Zealand basketballers. His laid-back style approach to life has made him a character amongst the NBA's best. But it's his aggressive style play on the court which has gotten him into many predicaments with some of the NBA's best over the last few years, the Draymond Green kicking incident being the most notable.

Golden State Warriors v Oklahoma City Thunder

Regardless of how well Steven's career goes from here on in, New Zealand will forever be proud of the 7ft beast that is Steven Adams. From humble beginnings, surrounded by gang activity on Rotorua's streets he has risen up to take his throne on New Zealand's greatest ever. Everyone loves a good underdog story, and Steven is defying the odds every day. From one proud New Zealand native to another, I wish you the best with your career Steven, you will forever be an inspiration to the four million that live down here.