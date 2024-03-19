2024 Golden State Warriors playoffs picture after loss vs New York Knicks (March 18): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors' quest to climb up the Western Conference standings was halted by the New York Knicks on Monday night. The Warriors were unable to find answers to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks, who came to the Chase Center with a purpose.

Brunson finished with a game-high 34 points in the Knicks' 119-112 win. It was a game of runs, with New York pulling it off in the end. Miles McBride added 29 points, while former Warriors player Donte DiVincenzo contributed 18 points and some fantastic defense on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry had a team-high 27 points, while Thompson scored 18 points off the bench. Chris Paul and Trayce Jackson-Davis also came up huge for the Warriors in limited minutes, but the Knicks executed their game plan more effectively.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Standings

The Golden State Warriors are back in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings following their loss to the New York Knicks. The Warriors dropped to a record of 35-32 and have only won five of their last 10 games. They are now four games behind the sixth seed, which is the last guaranteed playoff spot.

In addition to the loss, the LA Lakers also did their part by blowing out the Atlanta Hawks 136-105 on Monday. The Warriors lost their spot to the Lakers, but they currently own the tie-breaker. They will have to put together a string of victories to increase their chances of making the postseason.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: Schedule

The Golden State Warriors have the third easiest remaining schedule in the league just behind the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. That's an advantage the Warriors need to exploit, so they can at least have homecourt advantage for the Play-In Tournament.

Some of the top teams in Golden State's remaining schedule include the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks, twice. They also face bottom teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

Golden State Warriors playoffs picture: What's next?

The Warriors will try to get back in the win column on Wednesday when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors then host the Indiana Pacers before a grueling and crucial five-game road trip in Minnesota, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte and San Antonio.

