Kim Kardashian flashes $66500 Hermes Birkin bag as she and her son Saint West dazzle at Lakers vs Warriors

Kim Kardashian was one of the big names present at the Crypto.com arena when the LA Lakers fell 128-121 to the visiting Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. She was joined by her son Saint West, who is a big basketball enthusiast and plays basketball at his school.

Saint donned the jersey of his favorite player, LeBron James of the Lakers. The reality TV star donned a white half-sleeve T-shirt and black leather pants, which she had paired with a black boot.

What stood out from her outing was her Hermes Birkin bag. According to 1stdibs.com, the brown Hermes Birkin bag is priced at $66,500 and is added with gold hardware.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kim Kardashian is one of the world's richest celebrities in the world, so being able to afford and carry around a $66,500 bag is certainly not a big deal for her. As of 2024, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is valued at $1.7 billion, according to Business Insider. Since starting the TV show, she has built an empire for herself.

Kardashian and her son weren't the only famous names in the arena. Jennifer Lopez and her Hollywood star husband Ben Affleck as well as rapper and singer Bad Bunny were other big names sitting courtside.

The Lakers lost to the Warriors 128-121. The Lakers (36-32) are ninth in the Western Conference, just ahead of the Warriors (35-31). If the regular season ended today, they would face each other in the play-in tournament.

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points on 65.2% shooting, including 60.0% from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis had an eye injury in the first quarter and played only 12 minutes.

Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS partners with NBA

Kim Kardashian launched the SKIMS brand in 2019 in a partnership with Jens Grede. In October, the underwear and shapewear brand partnered with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. SKIMS became the official underwear brand partner for athletes across all three bodies.

Earlier, SKIMS only dealt with products related to women. However, on Oct. 26, the brand launched the men’s line, which had soccer player Neymar and NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as its faces.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Getting exposure at such a high level and in one of the largest sports leagues in the world gave a brand an unimaginable leap. Moreover, Kardashian and her brand will also get to have high-level media exposure which will come through games in the league. The brand is reportedly worth over $3 billion.