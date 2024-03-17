Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 16, 2024

The Golden State Warriors visited the LA Lakers in a key Western Conference showdown on Saturday in Los Angeles. Both teams were out for victory to help propel their last-ditch thrusts to earn an outright playoff spot.

Golden State welcomed back superstar guard Steph Curry after he missed their previous three games because of right ankle sprain. The Lakers, meanwhile, lost All-Star forward Anthony Davis in the first quarter after being poked in the eye and reportedly suffering a corneal abrasion.

The opening half was very competitive, with both teams trying to establish early control. The Lakers held a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 36-30, thanks to LeBron James and Davis, before the latter suffered the eye injury and didn't return.

In the second quarter, the back-and-forth continued, with the Warriors taking a narrow lead, 67-66, at halftime, behind the shooting of Klay Thompson, who had 21 points.

Curry picked up his scoring in the third quarter, pouring in 13 points to steer Golden State to a nine-point cushion, 102-93, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers tried to regain lost ground to start the payoff quarter, but the Warriors continued to hold them at bay, leading 115-109 with 6:04 left.

Golden State went on a 7-4 run in the next two minutes to build a 122-113 lead and never looked back, securing a 128-121 win.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Stephen Curry 31 6 5 2 0 1 12-14 3-10 4-5 4 Klay Thompson 26 4 3 0 0 0 9-15 5-10 3-3 1 Jonathan Kuminga 23 2 4 0 0 1 9-16 2-3 3-5 5 Andrew Wiggins 16 6 1 0 1 0 7-17 2-6 0-0 7 Trayce Jackson-Davis 10 3 4 0 2 1 4-5 0-0 2-2 -4 Chris Paul 8 6 4 0 0 1 4-7 0-0 0-0 1 Draymond Green 6 12 13 1 0 2 3-6 0-2 0-0 12 Brandin Podziemski 5 5 3 0 0 1 2-4 1-2 0-0 13 Gary Payton II 3 1 1 0 1 0 1-3 1-1 0-0 -4 Kevon Looney DNP Moses Moody DNP Lester Quinones DNP Jerome Robinson DNP Dario Saric DNP

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- LeBron James 40 8 9 1 1 4 15-23 3-5 7-8 -6 D'Angelo Russell 23 3 13 1 0 0 9-21 3-10 2-2 -14 Rui Hachimura 14 4 2 0 1 0 7-10 0-2 0-0 -4 Austin Reaves 11 3 3 0 0 3 4-13 2-9 1-1 -5 Anthony Davis 8 4 2 1 1 0 3-6 0-0 2-2 6 Taurean Prince 8 2 3 0 1 0 3-8 2-5 0-0 -7 Jaxson Hayes 7 12 0 0 0 2 3-5 0-0 1-3 -8 Spencer Dinwiddie 7 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 2-2 5 Max Christie 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-2 0-0 -2 Harry Gilles III DNP Maxwell Lewis DNP Skylar Mays DNP

Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers neck-and-neck for ninth spot in playoff race in the West

Following the Golden State Warriors' vistory over the LA Lakers, they thrust themselves in a neck-and-neck situation with the purple and gold for the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Golden State improved to 35-31, in a virtual tie with the Lakers at 36-32, percentage-wise. Both are still outside the outright playoff spot picture (top-six) if the postseason started today, but within the play-in bracket.

The Warriors have 16 games left to improve their record, if not vie for a top-six spot, at least put themselves in a better position in the play-in phase of the tournament. They next play on Monday against the New York Knicks in San Francisco.

The LA Lakers are in the same boat with 14 games remaining. They next host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.