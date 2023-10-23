Basketball
  50 Steph Curry-inspired Fantasy Basketball names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

50 Steph Curry-inspired Fantasy Basketball names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Oct 23, 2023 11:21 GMT
Spurs Warriors Basketball
Steph Curry and the Warriors will take on the Suns on Tuesday's 2023-24 season opener

The 2023-24 season kicks off in less than 48 hours with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors taking on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday's season opener. Curry has his sights set on another championship run and a return to the NBA Finals after a one-year absence.

The superstar guard, who has won four titles with Golden State and has played in the Finals six times since 2015 (2015-2019, 2022), is coming off a stellar campaign with averages of 29.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg, on 49.3 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from three and 91.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Given how crucial he is for the Warriors and with Chris Paul taking some burden off him regarding point guard duties, we should expect identical numbers from Curry this year.

Aside from the start of the regular season, fantasy basketball is also about to begin, with players filling up their rosters and evaluating their draft options.

50 Steph Curry-inspired Fantasy Basketball Names to try for 2023-24 NBA season

Concerning Steph Curry, fantasy players have created some clever team names and Sports Feel Good Stories shared the 50 best Steph Curry-inspired ones.

  1. Grandmaster Splash
  2. Go Out For a Curry
  3. Steph Boyardee
  4. Steph Infection
  5. Chef Curry With The Pot
  6. Curry In A Hurry
  7. C-Three-PO
  8. Curry The Team Again
  9. Curry Power
  10. Curry Up and Shoot
  11. Curry Up and Wait
  12. Fast and Curryous
  13. Get a Curry On
  14. Instant Curry
  15. Curry Up
  16. Curry the Team on my Back
  17. Curry-ed Back
  18. Curry and Kabab
  19. Weekend Warriors
  20. All You Can Shoot Curry
  21. Stay Calm and Curry On
  22. Curry Beef
  23. Curry a Torch For Scoring
  24. Curry Express
  25. The Golden Boy
  26. Curry Favor
  27. Don't Curry, Be Happy
  28. Kerr's Curry Express
  29. Most Stephenityly
  30. Splash Bro
  31. With The Pot Boi
  32. Dasher and Splasher
  33. 2 Fast 2 Curryous
  34. Curry On My Wayward Son
  35. Just As Impressive In Warmups
  36. Curry: The Golden Touch
  37. What, Me Curry?
  38. Curry The Weight
  39. Spicy Curry
  40. You Can't Curry, Love
  41. Rice and Curry
  42. Steph
  43. Chef Curry
  44. Chef Curry
  45. King of the Three
  46. The Human Torch
  47. The Sniper
  48. Trey Master
  49. Steph BTA (Behind The Arc)
  50. Baby-Faced Assassin
youtube-cover

Steph Curry Fantasy Basketball for 2023-24 season

Steph Curry wants to have another title run with the Warriors and Chris Paul's addition helps Golden State maintain its title-contending status, should they all remain healthy.

Curry is expected to lead the way again and that goes for fantasy basketball numbers too, where he should be considered one of the top picks in the draft.

Last season, Steph Curry appeared in 56 games and averaged 46.2 fantasy points for a total of 2,586. This year, the projection is an average of 43.4 fantasy points for a total of 3,333 in 77 games.

Edited by John Maxwell
