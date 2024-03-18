How can Golden State Warriors still qualify for NBA playoffs as a top-six seed? All plausible scenarios explored

The Golden State Warriors dominated the league for almost a decade. With four championships in the last 10 seasons, they built a dynasty in the Bay Area. However, despite winning the title in the 2022 NBA season, the Warriors aren't what they were a few years ago.

With 16 games remaining in the season, they are 9th in the Western Conference. If the regular season ended today, they would have to go through the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the postseason.

Given the current standing, there are a few possible scenarios where the Warriors can finish in the top six in the West.

How can Golden State Warriors still qualify for NBA playoffs as a top-six seed?

To qualify for the postseason, the Warriors need to elevate their game and a bit of luck when it comes to other teams ranked from sixth to tenth in the West. While the "Dubs" would have to become the winningest team in the West, the other four teams would also need to lose most of their games.

The Warriors and the Kings are the only two teams in contention for the postseason selection with 16 games left. Other teams, like the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers, have 14 games left in the season.

Proposed record for the remaining games

Final Standing Team (CURRENT RANK) Current Record Wins needed from remaining games Losses from remaining games Final Record 6 Warriors (9) 35-31 11 5 46-36 7 Kings (6)* 38-28 7 9 45-37 8 Suns (8)* 39-29 6 8 45-37 9 Mavericks (7)* 39-29 5 9 44-38 10 Lakers (10)* 36-32 8 6 44-38

*Tiebreaker for teams with the same record is decided based on their record against each other, better division record (both teams from the same division) and better conference record.

In the next 16 games, the Warriors play nine against teams that are either in the playoff or Play-In Tournament picture. Moreover, the Kings and the Mavericks have easier schedules in the season. The picture is tough for Golden State.

The outcomes for other teams in the remaining games are purely out of the Warriors' control. However, how they perform in the next 16 games depends entirely on the team.

On paper, the trio of Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson is one of the best in the league. While Curry's game hasn't declined a bit, Thompson and Green haven't found their best versions in the last few seasons.

Green is a historically great defender and reads the game as well as anybody in the league. His leadership and communication on the defense can avoid a lot of damage on the defensive end.

Thompson is the seventh-greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. His career average beyond the arc is 41.3%. But he has been shooting a career-low 38.3% this season. If he can get his rhythm back in these last few games, it might do wonders for Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins was perhaps the biggest factor when the Warriors won the championship in 2022. This season, he is far from being the best version of himself.

Wiggins is averaging a career-low in points per game and struggled heavily to find his touch. The former Rookie of the Year is a crucial factor on both ends of the floor.

Chris Paul has previously shown that he can substantially improve his peers' game. He did so with the Suns for three seasons. After struggling with injuries, Paul is finally back healthy. The Warriors expect him to lead the second unit and elevate their bench production.