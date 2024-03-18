Is Steph Curry playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on former Finals MVP's status (March 18)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is set to play against the New York Knicks on Monday, as the All-Star has not been added to the injury report after being cleared to play on Saturday.

The Warriors are coming off a 128-121 win over the LA Lakers, taking a 2-1 series lead against their Pacific Coast rivals on Saturday. Steph was stellar, as he spearheaded the team with a team-high 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals on 12-of-24 shooting, including 3-of-10 from the deep and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

However, it wasn't solely Steph Curry's offensive prowess that propelled his team to victory in the marquee matchup. Rather, it was his exceptional defensive effort that proved instrumental.

In a critical moment, he defended against LeBron James, thwarting the Lakers legend's attempt to drive right by skillfully poking the ball away. The defensive play resulted in a costly turnover for the Lakers, eventually sealing the game in favor of the Warriors.

What happened to Steph Curry?

The Warriors point guard sustained an ankle injury while executing a drive to the basket late in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Shortly after he was forced to leave the court due to the injury, the Bulls secured a 125-122 victory over the Warriors.

He also got injured during the Warriors' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14, suffering an injury to his right knee. The incident happended in the second half as Curry aggressively drove to the rim, closely pursued by Jaden McDaniels around a screen set by Kevon Looney.

Despite attempting a shot, the collision with McDaniels and the presence of Rudy Gobert's rim protection resulted in Steph Curry's knee injury. Moreover, he had been dealing with a foot injury at the onset of the season, which warranted his inclusion on the team's injury report.

Despite these challenges, the former Finals MVP continued to play through the discomfort, featuring in 60 of 66 games this season.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The highly anticipated Knicks vs Warriors matchup is set to be nationally televised on ESPN, including local TV services on NBC Sports Bay Area and MSG TV for home and away coverages, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week and can be purchased as a subscription.