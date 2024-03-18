How can LA Lakers still qualify for NBA playoffs as a top-six seed? All plausible scenarios explored

As we reach the final stretch of the regular season, the LA Lakers find themselves in the play-in tournament, but the standings are so close that they could still change their playoff fate.

LeBron James and Co. sit in 10th place with a 36-32 record. If they wanted out of the play-in, they'd have to jump ahead of the sixth-placed Sacramento Kings. The Kings have a three-game lead on the Lakers with a 38-28 record.

How can LA Lakers still qualify for NBA playoffs as a top-six seed?

While it's possible, the LA Lakers are fighting an uphill battle in hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament. They'd have to jump four teams in the standings, and it would take an epic collapse to do so.

For starters, some of these teams have more games to play than LA. The Lakers, Dallas Mavericks (seventh place) and Phoenix Suns (eighth place) all have 14 games remaining. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors (ninth place) have 15 games left, while the Kings have 16.

As they've been a .500 team all year, keeping that pace would put the LA Lakers at 43-39 by the season's end. For them to secure the sixth seed with this record, it would take massive cold spells from the four teams in front of them.

Starting with the Kings in sixth place, they'd need to go 4-12 or worse to fall behind the Lakers. The Mavs and Suns would have to go 3-11 or worse, and Golden State would need to go 7-8 or worse.

Looking at their remaining schedule, the Lakers have to face multiple teams who are jockying for playoff positioning. Some of their opponents down the stretch include the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. All these teams have something to play hard for, which will make the Lakers' quest even tougher.

Along with facing tough teams, LA is also dealing with injuries. Most notably, Anthony Davis. The All-Star center is questionable for their upcoming matchup as he deals with an eye injury.

Judging on what it would take for them to climb that much in the standings, the play-in tournament seems like the LA Lakers' fate this season. They'd need to win more than most of their games in the coming weeks, and they don't have an easy schedule.

Based on how the bracket is laid out now, LA might be better off staying where they are. Finishing as the eighth seed would have them facing the OKC Thunder in round one, following by the LA Clippers or New Orleans Pelicans in round two. Most importantly, they'd avoid the Denver Nuggets until the conference finals.