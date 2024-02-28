Chris Paul still holding on to dream that he will add a championship to his resume: "It's literally how I am built"

During his 19 years in the NBA, Chris Paul has cemented himself as one of the greatest point guards ever. Despite all that he's accomplished, the "Point God" still has one feat he wants to cross off his checklist.

While appearing on "The Why With Dwyane Wade," Paul reflected on his career as a whole. He's done just about everything a player can do, except win a championship. Even at this late stage of his career, CP3 still fully believes he's going to secure a championship before he hags it up.

"Even though I think I am gonna win a championship before I am done, yes absolutely. I cant even process not winning a championship, it;s literally how I am built. But I love what I have made of my career," Paul said.

"Just to still be able to keep playing the game. Year 19 now, I am in the locker room and I am trying to tell my teammates about perspective, and not taking it for granted."

This season, Chris Paul finds himself with the Golden State Warriors. Aside from missed time due to a hand injury, he's been a stabilizing piece for the second unit. In the 33 games he's appeared in, Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

What's the closest Chris Paul has come to winning a championship?

While Chris Paul is by far one of the top point guards in NBA history, his success hasn't always translated to the postseason. He did not get out of the second round until 2018.

Looking at his entire career, Paul has come close to winning a title on two occasions. In 2018, he was part of the Houston Rockets team that almost knocked off the Golden State Warriors. However, Paul ended up suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him.

A few years later, Paul found him on the cusp of finally being a champion. During the 2021 season, he helped lead the Phoenix Suns all the way to the NBA Finals. The last team in their way was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the age of 35, Chris Paul did everything he could to try and secure a title. In the end, it wasn't enough. The Bucks eventually went on to win the series in six games. During those finals, Paul averaged 21.8 points and 8.2 assists on 55% shooting.

Paul's best performance against the Bucks came in Game 1. He finished with 32 points and nine assists in a double-digit win for the Suns.

As of this season, the 2021 finals is Paul's lone appearance on the game's biggest stage.