Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski get into it as Warriors struggle vs Spurs: "F**k is you talking about n**ga?" 

Frustrations seem to boil over for the Warriors after Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski were spotted getting into a verbal altercation on Monday. Wiggins blew a transition attempt after being tagged by a Spurs defender. Podziemski ran the floor with him and was open, but Wiggins opted not to pass the ball to the rookie.

Podziemski, whose demeanor is well-known by now, seemingly called out the vet for his lackluster play and blowing the scoring opportunity. Wiggins didn't seem as impressed, which saw him retaliate. An X handle named 'Hater Report' spotted the altercation.

“What the f**k is you talking bout ni**a?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Warriors are staring at a ninth or 10th place finish in the regular season. They are only three games above .500, with 19 games left. The Warriors are fighting for another win against the Spurs, who have led by 11 points in the first half.

With so much at stake, Brandin Podziemski's frustrations seemed loud and clear as he didn't hesitate to call out one of the key veterans on the team.

Brandin Podizemski returns to Warriors bench amid Steph Curry's absence, Klay Thompson takes his spot

The Golden State Warriors have undergone significant lineup changes this season. Steph Curry was recently ruled out and that prompted another shakeup. The Dubs deployed a defensive lineup last game in a 126-113 loss. They started with Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The spacing wasn't that great on offense as only Kuminga appeared to be one of the players who could create his shot and score. Klay Thompson continued coming off the bench and tallied a team-high 27 points in the loss.

He earned the starting nod for Monday's contest, though. Kerr seemingly understood the team needed better spacing, leading to his decision to start Thompson and Andrew Wiggins over rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Dubs have opened a 12-point lead in the third quarter after trailing by 11. The Spurs are not going away, though. Victor Wembanyama is having a solid game, while Zach Collins and Devin Vassell also have 10+ points.

This is a developing story.