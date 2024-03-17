"Bros lucky the game isn’t in Denver": Patrick Mahomes cheering on Mavericks against Nuggets from courtside has fans buzzing

The matchup between the defending champions Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks brought out the stars, including three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, on Sunday. The sight of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback along with his wife, Brittany, set the internet on fire.

It has been over a month since Mahomes led Kansas City to victory in Super Bowl LVIII, and he was enjoying the postseason by spending time with his family watching a matchup between two European NBA stars in Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

The NFL star's presence stirred up some interesting comments from basketball and football fans.

A fan said that Mahomes went to witness the Denver Nuggets as they and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to make dynasties. Even so, the Chiefs have three NFL championships while the Nuggets are still on their first NBA title.

One commenter even recalls the dirty game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos during the regular season citing that he is lucky that this game is not held in Colorado.

"Bros lucky the game isn't in Denver," said @McfOrca on X.

The fans of Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, came out to give some love to the couple in the comments section as well.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's haters also came out to take shots at the NFL couple

Of course, this is the internet, and some were elated to see Patrick Mahomes at the Nuggets-Mavericks game. The comment section gave them a chance to air out some hate and take shots at Brittany Holmes for her appearance.

One fan sees Brittany as one of the ugliest girls that he has ever seen while another took a jab at her by saying that she never smiled.

At 28 years old, Patrick Mahomes has a good shot to chase Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl championships. Some don't see the Chiefs quarterback as good as Brady and downplay his accomplishments.

A few commenters said that the couple looked like they were being held hostage, and some saw that their presence in the Nuggets-Mavericks game gave an awkward vibe.

Overall, Mahomes' NFL success is evident with the number of achievements under his name. Just like any other sports icon in the world, there will always be two sides of the spectrum: their admirers and their haters.