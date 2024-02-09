Which sports team does Brittany Mahomes own? All about Patrick Mahomes’ wife’s business endeavors

Brittany Mahomes is on top of the world; the entrepreneur and wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes just bagged a significant win ahead of Super Bowl 2024. She has been chosen as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover star.

Brittany is a lot of things: a former soccer player, Patrick's significant other, and a budding entrepreneur. This article will focus on the latter as we examine her business endeavors. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which sports team is owned by Brittany Mahomes?

Brittany Mahomes owns a significant stake in the National Women's Soccer League team, Kansas City Current. Brittany and her superstar husband became early backers of the young franchise in 2020, following the NWSL expansion into Kansas.

The Kansas City Current had an up-and-down season in 2023, with the franchise finishing 11th out of 12 teams in the NWSL. However, they made it to the semifinals of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup, where they were knocked out by eventual champions, the North Carolina Courage.

Following a disappointing season, the Kansas City Current hired former United States Women's National team boss Vlatko Andonovski to lead the franchise. All eyes will be on Kansas' finest in the 2024 NWSL.

What are Brittany Mahomes' other business ventures?

Aside from being a part owner in a National Women's Soccer League side, Brittany Mahomes has also dipped her hands in other notable businesses. She founded Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019, a fitness initiative that offers training programs and features fitness merchandise designed by Mrs. Mahomes.

Furthermore, Brittany collaborated with Shop Vitality in 2022 to release the Sterling Skye fitness collection. The collection was named after Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' daughter. Brittany designed the collection because, in her own words, "I want her to know that she can do anything she puts her mind to."

In a nutshell, Mahomes is a tenacious individual with a penchant for small business moves. She'll be in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 11), cheering for her two-time MVP husband as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII. You'll love to check out her Instagram if the Chiefs go back-to-back on Sunday night.