Did Brittany Mahomes play soccer? Exploring Patrick Mahomes' wife's childhood

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are one of the most recognized NFL power couples. They also have two children, a daughter named Sterling Skye and a son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

While Patrick has established himself as one of the league's great modern quarterbacks, many don't know that Brittany was also a top athlete in her school and college days.

Brittany liked soccer at a young age and played the sport while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. She was the star player on the team and was named WHS Offensive MVP in her senior year after scoring 22 goals and creating five assists. Her performances also earned her an All-East Texas forward honor that year.

Although Brittany did not expect to play soccer at the collegiate level, she eventually earned a spot on the Texas–Tyler Patriots team at the University of Texas at Tyler. In 2016, she made history with the program, becoming the first player to score three hat-tricks in both a season. In total, she scored 31 goals in 74 games for the school across four seasons.

Brittany went on to pursue a professional career in soccer after graduating. She signed with Icelandic club UMF Afturelding in May 2017. She played just one season with the team, scoring two goals in five appearances.

However, the club did not extend her contract after getting promoted to the second tier. Mahomes then returned to the U.S. and announced her retirement from soccer late in 2017.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' relationship timeline

Patrick (L) and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been dating since March 2012. The couple met at Whitehouse High School when he was a sophomore and she a junior. They maintained their strong relationship despite attending different schools while focusing on their sports careers.

In September 2020, the Chiefs held a ceremony for their Super Bowl triumph earlier in the year. Soon after the event, Patrick proposed to Brittany, and the couple got engaged at a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their daughter, Skylar, into the world on Feb. 20, 2021.

The couple tied the knot in March 2022 at a private wedding ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Brittany and Patrick had their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.