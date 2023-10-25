Ex-USWNT HC Vlatko Andonovski thanks Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany after landing coaching gig with KC Current

All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes invested in the National Women’s Soccer League franchise Kansas City Current, joining his wife, Brittany, as one of the part-owners. It’s his second soccer investment after joining the Sporting Kansas City ownership group two years ago.

With the Current undergoing a transition period, they hired former United States women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski to take the lead. He was formally introduced as the Current’s head coach and sporting director in a recent press conference.

Vlatko Andonovski thanked Brittany and Patrick Mahomes for their trust

In an official press release shared by the squad on their website, Andonovski said:

“Kansas City is home, and always will be. This club is very ambitious, and they have an ownership group willing to do what it takes to meet their goals. I am grateful to Angie, Chris, Brittany and Patrick for this opportunity to lead my hometown team.”

“The fans here have always been passionate, and it has been so exciting to see them grow and make Kansas City one of the best atmospheres in the NWSL, and it will only get better in the new stadium.”

It’s not the first time Vlatko Andonovski has coached in “The Heart of America.” He was the head coach of FC Kansas City from 2013 to 2017, winning NWSL Coach of the Year honors in his first year with the squad.

Like Patrick Mahomes, Andonovski’s team brought championship glory to Kansas City by winning consecutive NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015. He was also Coach of the Year with Reign FC in 2019, making him the only person to win it with more than one club.

Andonovski lives in Kansas City with his wife, Bijana, and their two children, Luka and Daria. He resigned as the U.S. women’s national team head coach last August after being at the helm since 2019. The Macedonia native led the squad to a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 CONCACAF women’s soccer tournament championship.

Patrick Mahomes’ growing list of sports investments

Aside from the Kansas City Current and Sporting Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes is also a Kansas City Royals minority owner. He is also a part of the ownership group of a Miami-based professional pickleball team with Rich Paul, Nick Kyrgios, and Naomi Osaka.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also invested in the Alpine Formula 1 racing team through Otro Capital. His teammate, Travis Kelce, joined him in the investment group with Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Juan Mata, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.