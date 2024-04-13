Doting mom Kim Kardashian proud as son Saint West sinks game-winning shot in Kobe 6 Protro

Kim Kardashian can’t stop doting on her son Saint West, as she's been attending his school games, taking him to NBA games and cheering for him whenever possible. She recently posted a video of Saint hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater in his school game. In the video, he dribbled to his left and took a euro step before draining a long two-pointer to beat the clock, as well as their rivals.

Saint was clearly very hyped up as he ran down the court flexing. Kardashian put the video on her IG story and captioned the post:

“My baby got the game winning shot at the buzzer.”

Kim Kardashian's IG Status about her son

Whatever Kardashian is to the world — a reality TV star or a businesswoman — she is a proud mother to her children. She also posted a picture of the Kobe 6 Protro that Siant was wearing during the game. The shoe had "Mini Kobe" written on the midsole.

She recently also took Saint to a game between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

“The Kardashians” star has reached billion-dollar status in the entertainment industry. Her underwear and shapewear brand SKIMS recently became the official underwear brand of the NBA.

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West walks out with football GOAT Lionel Messi

Last month, Kim Kardashian wholeheartedly helped her son, Saint West, live his dream.

During the walk-ups of soccer games, each player walks up with a kid through the tunnel. That said, Kardashian used her influence to ensure her son was Lionel Messi’s player escort.

Kardashian later posted the proud moment on her social media.

“Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!”

That was not it. Messi also signed an Inter Miami jersey for Saint, writing:

“For Saint with love.”

Kardashian had Saint with her former husband, Kanye West. West and Kardashian were married for eight years. After getting married in 2014, they divorced each other in 2022. Both Kanye and Kim share custody of their son.