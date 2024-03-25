Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for March 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers are back at home on Monday night to welcome the Indiana Pacers, who are coming off a loss against the LA Lakers on Sunday. The Clippers are also playing the second game of a back-to-back, but they were coming from a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's a brutal schedule for the Clippers since they had to fly from the East Coast to the West Coast after their loss to the Sixers. The Clippers' grip on the No. 4 spot in the West is slowly slipping with the New Orleans Pelicans only half a game behind.

Meanwhile, the Pacers' loss to the Lakers was just their first in the current five-game road trip. They opened it with back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors. They will also need to win to stave off the Miami Heat and Sixers in the standings.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for March 25

The Indiana Pacers did not have a big problem with injuries earlier in the season. Tyrese Haliburton missed plenty of games back in January due to a hamstring issue, while the Pacers recently lost Bennedict Mathurin for the season because of a torn labrum.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers have been incredibly healthy this season, especially Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. James Harden has also avoided any major injury, but Russell Westbrook remains sidelined because of a hand injury.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers have one player on their injury report for Monday's game. Bennedict Mathurin has been listed as out and there's no hope for a return this season. He underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Player Status Injury Bennedict Mathurin Out Right Shoulder Surgery

LA Clippers injury report

Just like their opponents, the LA Clippers have only one player on their injury report. P.J. Tucker is a game-time decision because of a calf injury that kept him out for last night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Player Status Injury P.J. Tucker Game-Time Decision Right Calf Soreness

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook is set to return after a three-week absence. Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated reported that Westbrook has been cleared to play on Monday.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers?

The Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers game is set to start at 10:30 p.m. EDT and will held at the Crypto.com Arena. It will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SoCal. It's also available to watch via live stream on NBA League and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

