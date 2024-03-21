Dwight Howard aims savage dig at James Harden contesting teammate Kawhi Leonard’s shot with 2K green animation release

While he's not in the NBA anymore, Dwight Howard still comments on the league from time to time. He recently took a dig at a former teammate following a questionable decision on the floor.

During the LA Clippers' matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, James Harden found Kawhi Leonard for an open three in the corner. After making the pass, he started making his way back out to the perimeter. While passing Leonard, Harden actually ends up contesting the shot himself.

As this clip went viral, Dwight Howard decided to have some fun with it. He said that this should be added in the next 2K game as a two-man green animation.

While he still eyes an NBA comeback, Howard is keeping his basketball career going overseas. The former All-Star center now plays for Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

Howard's last run in the league came during the 2022 season when he appeared in 60 games as a member of the LA Lakers.

Dwight Howard and James Harden had brief run together as teammates

Before he was making fun of his antics on social media, Dwight Howard was James Harden's running mate. The two played alongside one another for three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Howard signed with the Rockets in free agency in 2013 after things didn't work out in his first stint with the LA Lakers. At the time, Harden was slowly emerging into the superstar guard we saw in Houston for many years. Many expected the two All-Stars to mesh well together, especially in the pick-and-roll.

Howard was an All-Star his first seson in Houston after averaging 18.3 points and 12.2 rebounds. However, his production would slowly start to decrease as the years went on. Across his entire time with the Rockets, the three-time DPOY averaged 16.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

The Rockets had a good amount of regular and postseason success with the duo of Howard and Harden. It also helped that they were being coached by Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale. They'd win 50+ in two of Howard's three seasons there, and go as far as the conference finals.

Dwight Howard would become a free agent in the 2016 offseason, and decided to part ways with Harden and the Rockets. He'd join the Atlanta Hawks, which would start the beginning of the end for him.

Howard would end up getting a bad reputation with the Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, which led to him bouncing around the league. After playing just nine games for the Washington Wizards, things looked to be over for him. That said, he'd get an opportunity with the Lakers in 2020 that turned things around.

After proving he could be a productive veteran on a good team, Howard would spend one year with the Philadelphia 76ers before going back to the Lakers.