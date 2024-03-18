Kawhi Leonard makes striking Russell Westbrook admission amid Clippers' slump 

Kawhi Leonard acknowledged that the LA Clippers are missing the injured Russell Westbrook, who is recovering from a broken left hand. Westbrook has not played since March 1 when he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards. It's unclear when the former MVP will return to the Clippers.

In his postgame media availability, Leonard was asked about missing Westbrook's presence off the bench. The two-time Finals MVP admitted that they miss his energy, scoring and defense off the bench.

"He's another guy that comes in with energy, giving us a fast pace, playing transition, another defender on the floor, another scorer," Leonard said. "We definitely miss him. We played our first 50 games with him or 50 something games, so it's a rhythm break."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added:

"It's between the ears with us. We got to go out and do it even if he's on the floor or not. It's still five other guys that's on that floor that could run hard and do what's told."

Russell Westbrook has not played since March 1 after breaking his left hand against the Washington Wizards. The LA Clippers are 4-5 in their last nine games since Westbrook went down with the injury. They have also just one win in their last five.

The Clippers are on a two-game losing streak after back-to-back lackluster performances against the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. They had no sense of urgency against the Pelicans who are slowly creeping up behind them in the Western Conference standings.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points in the 110-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. He had 17 in the first quarter, but was quiet for the rest of the game. James Harden was scoreless in the first three quarters, while Paul George looked hobbled by his minor knee injury.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards cites exploiting mismatches as key to win after Clippers' 'best defender' Kawhi Leonard went down

When will Russell Westbrook return from his injury?

When will Russell Westbrook return from his injury?

Russell Westbrook is still recovering from a broken left hand suffered on March 1 in their win over the Washington Wizards. Westbrook has been with the LA Clippers despite the setback, wearing a hand brace as he cheers his teammates on the bench.

The former MVP suffered the injury early in the second quarter when he tried to poke the ball from Jordan Poole's hands. He tried to shake off the injury, but was quickly removed from the game and later ruled out. He was then diagnosed with a broken left hand with no timetable for his recovery.

Expand Tweet

Head coach Ty Lue told reporters on Sunday night that Westbrook is making progress, but there's still no concrete timetable for his return.

Also Read: Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams applauds reporter for professionalism amid Russell Westbrook slander