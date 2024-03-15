Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams applauds reporter for professionalism amid Russell Westbrook slander

Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams took to Instagram to showcase an example of what professionalism meant when she shared an old clip of a reporter praising Russell Westbrook for his on-court pyrotechnics before asking other questions.

Adams also added her two cents when sharing the story, and not only was it a shoutout to the journalist, but also to the former LA Lakers superstar. The former MVP spent a tumultuous season-and-a-half with the Purple and Gold before he was traded to the Utah Jazz and later inked a deal with the LA Clippers.

Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams praised the reporter's work ethic amid all the hate for Russell Westbrook when he was a Laker

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adams shared the video of the reporter praising Westbrook, and the latter's wholesome reaction.

"Love this. Need more people like this in the sports world. Too often, people forget that athletes are humans too! They make mistakes, they have off days, they have FEELINGS. Often, so riddled by so many critics with little to NO credentials."

She further added:

"It costs nothing to be kind, to be a good person, to speak positivity into people. These guys sacrifice their bodies, their time, their time with family. Kudos to this lady! #respect"

Westbrook was often criticized during his time with his hometown team. The Lakers had a forgettable first season with the explosive guard ending their 2021-22 season with a dismal 33-49 record.

In his second season, he made vital contributions to the team coming off the bench and spearheading the second unit before finally being traded off. The trade would go on to be one of the most forgettable blockbuster moves in the league.

That said, it wasn't that Russell Westbrook was terrible with the Lakers. While he was a poor fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his lack of form and injuries to several other players hampered his maiden season with the Purple and Gold.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have had contrasting runs with the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers this season

Once teammates with the Washington Wizards, both Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have seen their career trajectories take contrasting routes. Earlier this season, Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade that saw him link up alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the third superstar.

However, injuries have played a part in his maiden stint with the Suns as he missed a good chunk of games due to back and hamstring issues. Bradley Beal averages 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists with Phoenix.

Westbrook established himself as one of the vital cogs in the Clippers lineup and was their lone bright spot in the playoffs last season. This time around, he proved to be the ultimate team man by taking a bench role after the team acquired James Harden to bolster their title aspirations.

The 34-year-old veteran averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists his season before a hand fracture saw him ruled out for five contests so far.