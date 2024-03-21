FACT CHECK: Was James Harden drug-tested after trying to block Kawhi Leonard’s shot? Viral claim debunked

James Harden blocking Kawhi Leonard's three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers is one of the funniest clips of the NBA season. The LA Clippers faced the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center and registered their 43rd win of the season. However, it was James Harden who stole the game's highlight and later said that he was drug tested after the game.

What Harden did in the game was so hilarious that fans on social media joked that the 2018 MVP should be drug tested. Very quickly, a tweet went viral from a parody account, NBA Centel, that said that Harden was drug tested.

The parody account posted a tweet on X/Twitter that Harden said that he was drug tested.

“I read about this tactic in The Art of War by Sun Tzu and they drug test me for that,” the tweet wrote.

NBA Centel is just a parody account that posts funny quotes from the league. All the contents from the account are just for comedy and should not be taken seriously. To confirm, James Harden was not drug tested.

Hypothetically, even if Harden had contested his teammate’s shot in all seriousness, the play would not have accounted for league drug testing him. Moreover, it is not the first time that a player has tried to block his teammate’s shot, obviously in fun.

A few years ago, LeBron James fake-tried to block teammate Rajon Rondo’s shot against the Atlanta Hawks. Players fake-act shot contests on their teammates just for a joke.

James Harden's explanation on his viral shot contest against teammate Kawhi Leonard

What James Harden did on Kawhi Leonard was nothing short of hilarious. In the third quarter of the game between the Clippers and the Hawks, it seemed like Harden was not even worried about the Blazers.

With just over four minutes remaining on the clock, James Harden drove toward the paint from the top of the key. Finding three defenders in front of him, he passed the ball to open Leonard in the corner. Leonard was wide open, but certainly not on James Harden’s watch.

Harden was in full assist mode. After throwing an assist to "The Klaw," now he decided to help the Blazers and tried to contest Leonard’s shot. It worked, the two-time NBA champion missed the shot.

The Clippers' star player was asked about his thoughts on contesting his teammate’s shot, and Harden said he wanted to create a good vibe in his team.

"I was trying to bring some excitement to this team," Harden said. "I think these last few weeks have been a fog for us. I think every team goes through it. So I think it was just me trying to create energy, create a great vibe for this team."

However, Harden also added that it would have been better if Leonard had made the shot. Harden also added that what he did on the court gave his team something to talk and laugh about which would be helpful for future games.